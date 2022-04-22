One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Heading to a New Streaming Home

While Nicolas Cage isn't often out of the collective spotlight entirely, the conversation was directed almost solely at him for a few weeks earlier this year, with the debut of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The film, which sees the actor play a version of himself, was billed as the "most Nic Cage movie ever made." Its release got people talking about Cage's extensive and impressive filmography, revisiting many of his films from over the years. One such film, Leaving Las Vegas, was a little harder to find on streaming services than others, but that changes later this week.

Leaving Las Vegas is a devastating film about addiction, but it also features arguably the best performance of Cage's career, making it a must-see for fans of the actor. It remains Cage's only Oscar-winning performance. If you haven't seen it yet, it will be coming to Paramount+ on July 1st, making it a little more accessible.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ released the complete lineup of movies and TV shows heading to its streaming roster in July. Leaving Las Vegas is one of many films on the list.

Here's the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ on July 1st:

16-Love

52 Pick-Up

A Feral World

A Night At The Roxbury

A Very Brady Sequel

Adventure Boyz

Aeon Flux

All Roads to Pearla

Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure

Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games

Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave

Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation

Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs

Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze

An Unfinished Life

As Long As We Both Shall Live

Attack of the Unknown

Awaken the Shadowman

Bebe's Kids

Betrayed

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Bluejay

Body of Evidence

Broadway Danny Rose

Cadillac Man

Call of the Wolf

Carrie

Changeland

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web 2

Chasing Molly

Clue

Clueless

Coffy

Come on In

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Coyotaje

Criminal Law

Cruel Hearts

Cruiser

Dark Blue

Dave Made a Maze

DC Noir

Dead Ringer

Deep

Drillbit Taylor

Easy Does It

Eve's Bayou

Event Horizon

Eye for An Eye

Eye of the Needle

Flesh and Bone

Forev

French Postcards

Frisky

Futureworld

Gandhi

Ghost

Gino's Wife

Gladiator

Hot Dog

In Action

Infinitum: Subject Unknown

Internal Affairs

Into the Wild

Iris Warriors

Jamie Marks is Dead

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

King Kong

Knight and Day

Leaving Las Vegas

Lincoln

Little Man Tate

Loves Spell

Lust for Love

Major League

Mandela

Midnight In Paris

Mississippi Burning

Moments in Spacetime

Mystic Pizza

No Way to Live

Orphan

Party With Me

Pet Sematary

Play the Game

Pretty Ugly People

Racing with the Moon

Runner

Say Your Prayers

Seabiscuit

Serpico

Shanghai Noon

Shaolin Soccer

Sherlock Gnomes

Slash

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Soapdish

Star Trek

Stay

Stuff

Swiped

The Arbors

The Back-up Plan

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Cookout

The Duchess

The Four Feathers

The Honor Farm

The Hunted

The Italian Job

The Last Samurai

The Machinist

The Mask of Zorro

The Mongolian Connection

The Outsider

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

The Posthuman Project

The Republic of Two

The Rest of Us

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Throw Momma From The Train

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tucked

We Love You Sally Carmichael

We Take the Low Road

When Icarus Fell

