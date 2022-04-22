One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Heading to a New Streaming Home
While Nicolas Cage isn't often out of the collective spotlight entirely, the conversation was directed almost solely at him for a few weeks earlier this year, with the debut of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The film, which sees the actor play a version of himself, was billed as the "most Nic Cage movie ever made." Its release got people talking about Cage's extensive and impressive filmography, revisiting many of his films from over the years. One such film, Leaving Las Vegas, was a little harder to find on streaming services than others, but that changes later this week.
Leaving Las Vegas is a devastating film about addiction, but it also features arguably the best performance of Cage's career, making it a must-see for fans of the actor. It remains Cage's only Oscar-winning performance. If you haven't seen it yet, it will be coming to Paramount+ on July 1st, making it a little more accessible.
On Wednesday, Paramount+ released the complete lineup of movies and TV shows heading to its streaming roster in July. Leaving Las Vegas is one of many films on the list.
Here's the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ on July 1st:
16-Love
52 Pick-Up
A Feral World
A Night At The Roxbury
A Very Brady Sequel
Adventure Boyz
Aeon Flux
All Roads to Pearla
Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf Games
Alpha and Omega 4: The Legend of the Saw Toothed Cave
Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Alpha and Omega: The Big Fureeze
An Unfinished Life
As Long As We Both Shall Live
Attack of the Unknown
Awaken the Shadowman
Bebe's Kids
Betrayed
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bluejay
Body of Evidence
Broadway Danny Rose
Cadillac Man
Call of the Wolf
Carrie
Changeland
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web 2
Chasing Molly
Clue
Clueless
Coffy
Come on In
Cotton Comes to Harlem
Coyotaje
Criminal Law
Cruel Hearts
Cruiser
Dark Blue
Dave Made a Maze
DC Noir
Dead Ringer
Deep
Drillbit Taylor
Easy Does It
Eve's Bayou
Event Horizon
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Flesh and Bone
Forev
French Postcards
Frisky
Futureworld
Gandhi
Ghost
Gino's Wife
Gladiator
Hot Dog
In Action
Infinitum: Subject Unknown
Internal Affairs
Into the Wild
Iris Warriors
Jamie Marks is Dead
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
King Kong
Knight and Day
Leaving Las Vegas
Lincoln
Little Man Tate
Loves Spell
Lust for Love
Major League
Mandela
Midnight In Paris
Mississippi Burning
Moments in Spacetime
Mystic Pizza
No Way to Live
Orphan
Party With Me
Pet Sematary
Play the Game
Pretty Ugly People
Racing with the Moon
Runner
Say Your Prayers
Seabiscuit
Serpico
Shanghai Noon
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Slash
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Soapdish
Star Trek
Stay
Stuff
Swiped
The Arbors
The Back-up Plan
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cookout
The Duchess
The Four Feathers
The Honor Farm
The Hunted
The Italian Job
The Last Samurai
The Machinist
The Mask of Zorro
The Mongolian Connection
The Outsider
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
The Posthuman Project
The Republic of Two
The Rest of Us
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Throw Momma From The Train
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Tucked
We Love You Sally Carmichael
We Take the Low Road
When Icarus Fell
What are you excited to stream on Paramount+ in July? Let us know in the comments!