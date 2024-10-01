Ken Page, Voice of Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Dies at 70

Nightmare Before Christmas star Ken Page is dead at the age of 70. The Broadway staple passed away on Monday. Page's death was first announced by Dorian Hannaway on social media this week. Millennials heard a ton of the actor growing up as he played King Gator in All Dogs Go To Heaven and, of course, Oogie Boogie in the Tim Burton classic. But, before the VHS tape days, Page worked all around Hollywood and Broadway. With the importance of "Oogie Boogie's Song" to Nightmare Before Christmas Fans, news of his passing elicited sympathy all over social media. The film's composer Danny Elfman posted a short message.

On Twitter, the beloved music-maker wrote, "I'm still stunned by last night's terrible news. Ken Page died suddenly. He was the one and only Oggie Boogie Man. He was simply one of the best, most generous souls I know. Full of life and overflowing with joy. Talented and then some. Ken, my friend, you will be deeply missed."

Page absolutely adored playing Oogie Boogie. He had such a soft spot for playing the cherished Disney villain that he would routinely come back to do voice work for the character's other appearances. Live concerts, video games, you name it. Say the words Oogie Boogie in an official capacity and Page was down for a performance. Direct Conversations asked Page how he got to be Oogie Boogie in 2014 and the answer doesn't disappoint.

(Photo: Oogie Boogie. - Disney)

"At first, the filmmakers were looking for someone to just sing 'Oogie Boogie's Song,' and they wanted something like a Cab Calloway-esque, Fats Waller-esque kind of vocalist. Somebody who could characterize the vocal," Page recalled. "So my lawyer said to Danny Elfman, 'I know the person for you – there's nobody else that fits that description other than Ken Page. He's done these things and embodied many critters.'"

"I said, 'My take on him would be somewhere between Bert Lahr and the voice of the demon in 'The Exorcist,' Mercedes McCambridge,'" Page said, laughing. "Danny and Henry kind of looked at me and went, 'Wow — that's wild.' So, that was the take I gave them, and said, 'If I go too far in either direction, you can stop me.' So, along with the Cab Calloway and Fats Waller stuff for the singing, that's how we came up with Oogie Boogie."

Our thoughts and prayers are with Page's family and friends at this time.