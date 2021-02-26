Nobody: Bob Odenkirk's Revenge Movie Gets New Trailer for Super Bowl 2021

Nobody has officially started its marketing cycle. Sunday afternoon, Universal released a new trailer for the Bob Odenkirk revenge thriller during pre-game festivities ahead of Super Bowl 55. Though it's nowhere as long as the initial trailer the studio released, it does include plenty of new footage of Odenkirk and his supporting cast, including Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd.

As with past trailers, Universal is still suggesting the movie will be available "only in theaters" the first weekend of April, rather than a hybrid release on-demand and in cinemas.

“I get the s--- kicked out of me in this movie,” Odenkirk told Entertainment Weekly who debuted the first look at the film. “I really wanted to go way far outside, like 180 degrees outside my comfort zone. Just commit to this guy, commit to his rage, and commit to his commitment to what he’s doing....It’s not a clean, vengeful narrative. It’s almost like collateral damage causes him more trouble than his initial problems.”

The actor went on to add that he was attracted to the project after his time on Better Call Saul. Odenkirk also has producer credits on the project.

“It started with an advertisement for Better Call Saul in China that my brother-in-law sent me. I thought, ‘Wow, they’re watching Saul in China! I wonder if I could do a film that could play around the world," the actor added. "Action-genre movies with strong, clear character drives and challenges play around the world. I’m in pretty good shape. I can get in better shape. They know me around the world as a character who’s striving, earnest, failing, getting back up again. It’s essentially an action lead without the fighting.”

The movie was written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, and is directed by Hardcore Henry's Ilya Naishuller. Producers include Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, filmmakers behind films like Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2.

Nobody is set to hit theaters April 2nd.

This year, the Super Bowl will be streaming free online through CBS. You can watch it here.