One of the Best DC Comic Adaptations Is Climbing the Streaming Charts (And It Does Every Year)

Considering HBO Max is under the same umbrella as Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Discovery, it is the streaming home of anything and everything DC. If you want to watch the original Christopher Reeve Superman movies or Tim Burton’s Batman they’re there. If you’re in the mood for an animated DC movie, HBO Max is the place. The same goes for Watchmen, both the movie and series, every installment of the DCEU, James Gunn’s Superman, Creature Commandos, and Superman. So, it should come as no surprise that, right now, a DC project is climbing its way up the top ten on the worldwide chart of most-watched movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it might surprise you that it’s not a Batman movie, nor is it even Gunn’s Superman. Instead, it’s 2005’s V for Vendetta, starring Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving.

What Is V for Vendetta About & Why Is It Surging on the Worldwide Chart?

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

V for Vendetta follows Portman’s Evey Hammond, who lives in a fascist hellscape future version of Britain. She finds herself taken under the wing of “V,” a masked anarchist who wants to see the country’s totalitarian leader taken down a peg (or, preferably, taken down entirely).

V wears a Guy Fawkes mask and, like the real Guy Fawkes, he plans to blow up Parliament. However, unlike Fawkes and the failed Gunpowder Plot (which was an attempt to kill King James VI of Scotland and I of England), V intends to succeed, and in doing so he hopes to show the people who have been subjugated by tyranny that they can rise up when their ruler is only focused on himself and his own seemingly endless power.

While the graphic novel’s writer, Alan Moore, disowned the movie because it strayed from his fascism vs. anarchism theme for a more straightforward neoconservatism vs. liberalism take, audiences have found it to be a perennial favorite. And as time has gone on, its only seen its fanbase grow. This is especially true when it comes time for November 5th, which is an integral date in the movie and when the Gunpowder Plot was set to take place.

And with another year comes another November 5th, hence the movie’s resurgence on HBO Max. On November 6th it was the eighth most popular film on the streaming service, which then bumped up to seventh place on November 7th.

Other movies in the Top 10 include, in order, Weapons, It, It Chapter Two, The Curse of the Necklace, The Substance, Life (another movie which has seen its fanbase grow massively over the years), The Martian, The List, and This Is 40. Which one are you going to check out on movie night? It’s a little past November 5th, but it’s never too late to jump on the V for Vendetta train.