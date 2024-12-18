Panic Room and The Social Network 4K Blu-ray Steelbooks Now Available

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The acclaimed director David Fincher his an icon, which is why the recent push to release 4K Blu-ray editions of his biggest films is so exciting. Lucky for us, two more films are getting the 4K Blu-ray steelbook treament: 2002’s Panic Room and 2010’s The Social Network.

Panic Room’s new steelbook includes tons of special features and commentaries, such as multiple featurettes for each part of the movie-making process, from pre-production through production, all the way to post. For movie buffs, these special features are one of the truly wonderful things about physical media. You can check out these features below, and when you’re ready you can pre-order a copy of Panic Room here at Amazon or here at Walmart. The Social Network can also be found at Amazon or here at Walmart. Both are currently selling for $45.99, though that price will likely come down before the February 18th release date. Pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered ahead of the launch.

Panic Room (2002) Special Features:

4K BLU-RAY DISC New 4K restoration, supervised by Director David Fincher Dolby Vision/HDR Presentation of the Film Dolby Atmos Audio Track English 5.1 Optional English subtitles for the main feature

BLU-RAY DISCS New 4K restoration, supervised by Director David Fincher Commentary One by David Fincher Commentary Two by Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker and Dwight Yoakam Commentary Three by writer David Koepp and special guest Six featurettes on the prep phase, from pre-visualization through testing Interactive previsualization — Compare the pre-visualization, storyboards, dailies and final film in a multi-angle, multi-audio feature with optional commentary Shooting Panic Room – An hour-long documentary on the principal photography phase Makeup effects featurette with Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr. Sequence breakdowns – An interactive look at the creation of four separate scenes in the film Twenty-one documentaries and featurettes on the visual effects On Sound Design with Ren Klyce Digital Intermediate and other featurettes dealing with the post-production phase A multi-angle look at the scoring session conducted by Howard Shore Optional English subtitles for the main feature



The Social Network (2010) Special Feature:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY Dolby Vision/ HDR Presentation of the film Unrated Dolby Atmos English audio Unrated 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Theatrical Trailers

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY Feature presented in high definition Theatrical 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio Audio Commentary with David Fincher Audio Commentary with Aaron Sorkin & Cast How Did They Ever Make a Movie of Facebook? David Fincher and Jeff Cronenweth on the Visuals Angus Wall, Kirk Baxter and Ren Klyce on Post Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and David Fincher on the Score Ruby Skye VIP Room: Multi-Angle Scene Breakdown In the Hall of the Mountain King: Reznor’s First Draft Swarmatron



These steelbook releases come after one of Fincher’s other most popular works, Seven, released back in November. That 4K steelbook was much appreciated by fans, who wanted to see even more of Fincher’s work be celebrated in the same way. Hopefully soon we’ll have steelbooks for them all! Fingers crossed for Gone Girl!



