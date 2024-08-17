Superman: Isabela Merced Teases Her Hawkgirl Costume and Helmet

We’re officially less than a year away from Superman, James Gunn’s ambitious take on a brand new DC Universe. As the film’s production commenced across the past few months, a number of set photos leaked online showing brief glimpses of what the project has in store — including the official superhero costumes for Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Guy Gardner / Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion). In a recent interview with Deadline, Merced teased her “badass” super-suit and helmet for Hawkgirl, confirming fans’ theories that there will be a very specific narrative reason for the costumes in the world of the movie.

“Well, there have been some leaked pictures online,” Merced explained. “However, I think James knows what he wants, and this specific suit is for this specific timeline in the story. I don’t know what else I can say, but I gotta say, the helmet was my absolute favorite. It’s so sick. It’s so badass. It’s perfect.”

Who Is DC’s Hawkgirl?

DC has had multiple iterations of Hawkgirl, who first made her debut alongside Hawkman in the pages of Flash Comics #1. One iteration is Shiera Sanders Hall, the reincarnation of the Egyptian princess Chay-Ara, and the partner of Hawkman. In the Silver Age, the pair’s canon was retconned into being cosmic police officers from the planet Thanagar, with Shiera now being known as Shayera Hol. Shayera later changed her superhero moniker to Hawkwoman in the 1980s, a name she has held in the years since.

The modern-day version of Hawkgirl is Kendra Saunders, who was created by James Robinson, David Goyer, and Scott Benefiel in JSA: Secret Files #1. Kendra was a a young Hispanic woman who became possessed by Shiera Hall after committing suicide, and who went on to reluctantly embrace her destiny as Hawkgirl, and still holds the mantle to this day. This will be the second time Hawkgirl is portrayed in live-action, after Ciara Renée played Kendra across The CW’s Arrowverse of shows.

Superman‘s Cast and Crew

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.