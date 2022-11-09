New Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Trailer Released by Netflix

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been wowing audiences for decades with his seemingly endless amounts of creativity, and following his many Oscar wins for The Shape of Water, has only grown busier, which includes developing an all-new Pinocchio for Netflix. While many audiences might be familiar with the tale, del Toro is sure to put his own stamp on the iconic adventure, and also marks the filmmaker delving into a new realm as he's using stop-motion animation to tell the feature-length story, having previously utilized this medium for the Trollhunters TV series. To help realize his vision, del Toro enlisted Mark Gustafson to serve as co-director. You can check out the official trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio below before it lands in select theaters this month and on Netflix on December 9th.

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

The film stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

While del Toro might most be known for more horror-oriented stories, the filmmaker shared years ago when the film was announced just how impactful this story has been on him.

"No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio," del Toro said when Netflix announced the film in 2018. "In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember. After the incredible experience we have had on Trollhunters, I am grateful that the talented team at Netflix is giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to introduce audiences everywhere to my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy."

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio lands in select theaters this month and on Netflix on December 9th.

