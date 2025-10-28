Predator: Badlands First Reactions Call New Sequel a “Badass Expansion” and a First in Science Fiction

For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Predator series seems to actually be in good hands. After the first two movies in the series arrived in 1987 and 1990, respectively, the franchise has largely been on a crash course with bad box office and poor critical reception. Though 2010’s Predators is a cult favorite for fans of the series, it failed to kickstart the series in a big way, and it wasn’t helped by the fact it followed two “Alien vs.” crossover movies that were reviled. Despite the even worse received The Predator, the series has bounced back in a major way with 2022’s Prey and this summer’s Predator: Killer of Killers. Suffice to say, anticipation is high for the next live-action movie in the series, Predator: Badlands.

Predator: Badlands may not make landfall globally until next week, but the new sequel in the long-running franchise just had its world premiere last night. Though footage was screened over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con, the full cut of Predator: Badlands has been revealed to some lucky audience members, and the reactions are starting to roll in. The good news for fans who have been waiting on the film is that it seems like director Dan Trachtenberg has once again delivered in ways that no one was expecting.

Predator: Badlands Reactions Praise Sequel as Sci-fi Epic, But the Weakest of New Movies

Predator: Badlands will mark a first for the franchise by instead of following a human running from a Predator, focusing on the Predator himself as he fights for survival in a hostile environment. Ahead of the film’s premiere, Trachtenberg himself made a note of this, highlighting that it’s not only a first for the series, but also the sci-fi genre as a whole: “This is a first for not just the Predator franchise but for science fiction in general. The monster is the protagonist; it is his movie, we are tethered to him.

Fans of Trachtenberg’s previous Predator movies were quick to note that his latest film falls in line with what he’s already delivered, but with some surprising changes. “PREDATOR: BADLANDS is the visual proof we need to crown Dan Trachtenberg the pioneer of the PREDATOR franchise,” @LuminousDagger wrote. “With each movie he continues to break the boundaries of what this franchise is capable of as he switches from an action/horror to a sci-fi/fantasy adventure.

Josh Barton of BartonReviews called the film a “badass expansion of the Predator franchise,” but did note that the film is Trachtenberg’s “weakest work in the franchise yet.” He also noted that while the film is the “most action-packed Predator film yet,” but it sometimes relies on comedy and it “doesn’t always work.”

Phil Roberts of Future Of The Force had a more measured take on the film, one that may make longtime Predator fans think twice. He writes, “More sci-fi epic than a traditional Predator film it takes some big swings that don’t always land. Despite its bold approach, legacy fans may be left disappointed.” Neil Vlagg had a similar reaction, writing, “It’s a big budget, crowd pleasing spectacle. Die-hards may struggle but there is a lot to love for those willing to join the ride.” love for those willing to join the ride.