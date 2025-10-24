One of the Most Underrated Animated Movies of the 2020s Just Flew to Prime Video

Prime Video kicked off the weekend by adding one of the most underrated animated films from the last few years to its streaming lineup, a newer film from the widely beloved DreamWorks Animation studio. While DreamWorks has had some incredible and very successful releases since 2020, such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Wild Robot, another one of its entries has flown a bit under the radar and has continued to find fans as it bounces between streaming services.

Migration, released in 2023, may not have reached the heights of the other DreamWorks movies mentioned already, but it still made over $300 million at the box office and has slowly won over the hearts of viewers since its debut. This week, even more animation fans got the chance to check Migration out, thanks to its arrival on Prime Video.

Since first making its way to streaming, Migration has had stints on both Peacock and Netflix, giving quite a lot of movie fans an opportunity to meet the lovable duck family at the center of the story. Now, the film is available to stream on Prime Video, where it might continue building that fan base.

Migration Could Be a DreamWorks’ Franchise

If you’re not familiar, Migration tells the story of a family of mallard ducks who have stuck around their pond for as long as the kids can remember. When the family complains about their lack of adventure, the anxiety-riddled father decides they will finally migrate south for the winter, but their lack of experience sends them on a journey they aren’t at all expecting.

Migration stars Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks as the two mallard parents, but it’s their beloved and quirky Uncle Dan who ultimately steals the show. The odd-ball Uncle Dan is voiced by none other than Danny DeVito, and his bits are often the funniest and most engaging of the entire movie.

The film’s all-star cast also includes Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, Isabela Merced, Carol Kane, Tresi Gazal, and Caspar Jennings.

With a simple premise and easy-to-root-for characters, Migration has the making of another great franchise for DreamWorks. The film itself also presents a great opportunity for new settings in a potential sequel. By the end of Migration, the family has discovered island life during the winter, and adjusting to that locale definitely creates some comedic scenarios for the characters (especially Nanjiani’s). There are also several other places featured in the film that could have additional stories, such as the farm where they were temporarily trapped, or the streets of New York City.

There has been no word yet as to whether or not more Migration is in the cards for DreamWorks, but success on multiple different streaming services certainly doesn’t hurt matters at all.