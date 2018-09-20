John Carpenter Teases ‘Prince of Darkness’ Series Coming to Shudder

Thanks to the upcoming Halloween sequel, horror fans are focusing their attention on filmmaker John Carpenter and everything he accomplished with the original film. One of the filmmaker’s lesser-known masterpieces, Prince of Darkness, is potentially getting a TV series continuation on streaming service Shudder.

“We’re talking to [Shudder] about doing a theme,” Carpenter shared with Consequence of Sound. “And maybe doing a show for them. What would you think about Prince of Darkness as a TV show?”

The filmmaker may have only been teasing that such a series could happen, going on to say, “Well, maybe. Maybe not. I don’t know.” He also noted, “I’m not going to tell you.”

In the 1987 film, Carpenter blended physics with fantasy when a group of students are tasked with investigating a mysterious cylinder in the catacombs of a church which might contain Satan himself. As they begin to investigate the fluid, Hell seems to be unleashing around them, forcing them to confront the chaos.

Shudder kicked off in 2015 as a platform to exclusively watch horror movies, while other services like Netflix and Amazon Prime aimed to deliver audiences a diverse number of titles across all genres. Focusing purely on horror allowed the service to host obscure horror gems that were unavailable on other services, ensuring that horror fans would be satisfied no matter what they checked out.

As the service grew, it began to be an exclusive distributor of titles, in addition to developing original programming. The service might not yet have the same notoriety as its competitors, but the quality of titles and niche interests have earned it a passionate fanbase.

One of the more exciting upcoming projects Shudder will be taking on is a Creepshow TV series, inspired by George Romero and Stephen King’s 1982 film. That film was inspired by horror EC Comics, exploring multiple different tales of terror in an anthology format. The film inspired two sequels and, more notably, the TV series Tales from the Darkside.

The new Creepshow series is being developed by The Walking Dead‘s Greg Nicotero.

Recent years have seen Carpenter focusing more on his musical projects, though he is returning to the horror genre with the Halloween sequel, on which he served as an executive producer and composer.

Stay tuned for details on a Carpenter’s many projects.

