Rainbow Six Movie Director Explains Film’s Extended Delay

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski isn’t rushing his next big action project, even though Michael B. Jordan is ready to return as Tom Clancy’s Navy SEAL John Kelly. Stahelski and Jordan are attached to the much-anticipated Rainbow Six film, which continues its deliberate development process as Stahelski focuses on the importance of careful adaptation. Speaking to The Direct, the filmmaker offered insights into the project‘s extended timeline, while also praising franchise star Michael B. Jordan.

“Michael B. Jordan is one of my favorite cast members that I’ve had to develop or work with,” Stahelski said. “He’s a fantastic guy, tons of energy. I think he’s got so much potential, not just in the action genre.”

“Rainbow Six. It’s a big property. It comes from a big IP. So it’s, you know, the development to do it right. You’ve seen how both video games and in Hollywood are sometimes tricky. It’s always about doing it right and finding the right I, so it gives room for the fans to love what you’re doing. But also you have to give margin to expand out and go. We’re taking our time. A lot of good ideas of being flushed around. It’s been a lot of good development work. We just want to get it right.”

The film, planned as a sequel to 2021’s Without Remorse, where Jordan first portrayed U.S. Navy SEAL John Kelly, faced additional delays due to to the creative strikes that rocked Hollywood. These setbacks have contributed to the project’s extended development timeline, though Stahelski maintains the delays serve the ultimate goal of delivering a worthy adaptation.

The director’s packed schedule may also influence the timeline. Beyond producing the John Wick spinoff Ballerina with Ana de Armas, Stahelski’s current slate includes developing a Highlander reboot with Henry Cavill, adapting Ghost of Tsushima, and overseeing several television projects, including Vice City, Rain, and Gangsters of Shanghai.

Fresh from his directorial debut with Creed III, Jordan also maintains a busy calendar. The actor is set to appear in Ryan Coogler’s 2025 horror thriller Sinners, potentially direct and star in Creed IV, remake The Thomas Crown Affair, and join Will Smith in I Am Legend 2. All that in addition to being attached to Rainbow Six.

The Rainbow Six project exists within in continuity 2021’s Without Remorse but is also part of an expanding Tom Clancy presence happening in Hollywood. John Krasinski is developing a Jack Ryan theatrical film following his Prime Video series, with Wendell Pierce returning as James Greer and Michael Kelly set to reprise as Mike November. This development has raised questions about potential franchise connections, particularly regarding Michael Peña’s character Domingo “Ding” Chavez, who was previously rumored for a Rainbow Six television series after appearing in Jack Ryan’s fourth season.

The complexity of adapting Rainbow Six stems from its rich history across multiple media. Based on Tom Clancy’s novel and the subsequent successful video game series, the title carries high expectations from diverse fan bases. Stahelski’s methodical approach suggests a determination to honor these various source materials while crafting something fresh. The director’s extensive experience with action choreography and world-building through the John Wick franchise makes him well-suited to tackle the intricate Rainbow Six universe.