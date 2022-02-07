Razzie Awards 2022 Nominations Include Space Jam Sequel, Ben Affleck And Lots Of Bruce Willis

The Golden Raspberry Awards released their list of 2022 nominees this morning, naming Diana the Musical, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Ben Affleck, and Bruce Willis among its candidates for Hollywood’s worst of 2021. Well, them, and Bruce Willis. And Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, and Bruce Willis. No kidding: the man got his own category this year. This year’s Worst Picture nominees include: The Netflix version of Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year, Diana the Musical (the stage version of which didn’t even last 40 performances); straight-to-streaming time-travel movie Infinite, Karen, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Woman in the Window.
The Razzies are the Bizarro Oscars. With nominees announced on the same day the Academy Awards have theirs, the Golden Raspberry Awards hand out trophies shortly before Oscar night, and award the worst Hollywood has to offer. Famously, Halle Berry once accepted an award for Catwoman — complete with a hilariously emotional speech — and generated dozens of stories about the Oscar/Razzie winner.
Willi’s special category, called simply “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” features 8 nominations for the actor, including every film he made last year. While the reviews for the movies themselves varied, more than one of them snuck onto a lot of “year’s worst” lists, and none of them was the kind of movie that would be likely to get a theatrical release even if there wasn’t a pandemic changing the face of Hollywood.
In 2021, Willis appeared in American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game.
WORST PICTURE
- Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
- Infinite
- Karen
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
- Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
- Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
- LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
- Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
- Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
- Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
- Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Taryn Manning / Karen
- Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
- Sophie Cookson / Infinite
- Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
- Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
- Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
- Nick Cannon / The Misfits
- Mel Gibson / Dangerous
- Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)
- Diana the Musical
- Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE
(Special Category)
- Bruce Willis / American Siege
- Bruce Willis / Apex
- Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
- Bruce Willis / Deadlock
- Bruce Willis / Fortress
- Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
- Bruce Willis / Out of Death
- Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
- Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed)
- Musical Number / Diana the Musical
- LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He
- Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or
- His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
- Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt
- Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
- Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Tom & Jerry the Movie
- Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
- The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
- Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
- Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
- “Coke” Daniels / Karen
- Renny Harlin / The Misfits
- Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
- Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro
- and David Bryan
- Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels
- The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny,
- Screen Story by Henny
- Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material
- by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,
- from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
- The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from
- the Novel by A.J. Finn
NOMINATIONS per PICTURE
- Diana the Musical (9 Nominations, including Worst Picture, Actor & Actress)
- Karen (5 Nominations, including Picture, Actress, Screenplay & Director)
- The Woman in the Window (5 Nominations, including Picture, Actress
- & Remake/Rip-Off)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (4 Nominations, including Picture, Actor
- & Screen Couple)
- Infinite (3 Nominations, including Worst Picture, Actor & Supporting Actress)
- The Misfits (3 Nominations, including Supporting Actor, Director & Screenplay)