Razzie Awards 2022 Nominations Include Space Jam Sequel, Ben Affleck And Lots Of Bruce Willis

The Golden Raspberry Awards released their list of 2022 nominees this morning, naming Diana the Musical, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Ben Affleck, and Bruce Willis among its candidates for Hollywood’s worst of 2021. Well, them, and Bruce Willis. And Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, Bruce Willis, and Bruce Willis. No kidding: the man got his own category this year. This year’s Worst Picture nominees include: The Netflix version of Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year, Diana the Musical (the stage version of which didn’t even last 40 performances); straight-to-streaming time-travel movie Infinite, Karen, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Woman in the Window.

The Razzies are the Bizarro Oscars. With nominees announced on the same day the Academy Awards have theirs, the Golden Raspberry Awards hand out trophies shortly before Oscar night, and award the worst Hollywood has to offer. Famously, Halle Berry once accepted an award for Catwoman — complete with a hilariously emotional speech — and generated dozens of stories about the Oscar/Razzie winner.

Willi’s special category, called simply “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” features 8 nominations for the actor, including every film he made last year. While the reviews for the movies themselves varied, more than one of them snuck onto a lot of “year’s worst” lists, and none of them was the kind of movie that would be likely to get a theatrical release even if there wasn’t a pandemic changing the face of Hollywood.

In 2021, Willis appeared in American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game.

You can check out the full list of nominees below.

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)

Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

(Special Category)

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed)

Musical Number / Diana the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He

Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or

His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt

Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro

and David Bryan

Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels

The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny,

Screen Story by Henny

Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material

by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane,

from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from

the Novel by A.J. Finn

NOMINATIONS per PICTURE