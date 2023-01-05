Renfield Poster Featuring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult Released

Renfield has a brand new poster showing off Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as the henchman of the legendary vampire. Chris McKay is directing the feature and hype is starting to build for the spooky movie. In the image, Hoult is looking straight into the camera uncomfortably while Cage is doing his own piercing stare above him. It's an effective poster in communicating the tone and strangeness of this picture. Universal is hoping for big things with this monster flick. After all, the Universal Monsters brand is one of the biggest things at the company because of its place in pop cinema history. If you want to check out the new picture for yourself, you can do that right here down below!

Hoult recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how wild it is to be working with Cage in this movie. The two love working together as they previously starred in The Weather Man alongside each other back in 2005. "I felt so fortunate to be back on set with him because I'm such a fan of his," Hoult revealed. "But to get to work with him whilst he was playing Dracula, I don't think there's two more iconic things than Dracula and Nic Cage."

My boss SUCKS.🩸🧛🏼‍ Come see me, only in theaters April 14th. #RenfieldMovie pic.twitter.com/hySIta1jgx — Renfield (@renfieldmovie) January 5, 2023

"So, to put those together and be in scenes with him and just watch all the inspiration and all the things that he brings to the character, the fun of it, the dedication, his love for acting, I just loved every single moment," he added. "As a person, he's such a pure soul to be around, and I'm excited for people to see what he's done. It's original, but it's steeped in a lot of history, Dracula history and folklore. So it's exciting, even though it's a very bizarre, elevated tone for an action-comedy. So I'm excited for it."

How Many More Movies Will Cage Star In?

Entertainment Weekly asked the star about his cinematic future last year when The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was in theaters. Luckily for all the fans out there, he's not considering hanging up his spurs anytime soon!

"No, no, no. No, no. That can't happen," Cage explained. "To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I'm healthier when I'm working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I'm never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 movies? [Laughs] What's funny is, my argument with people who go, 'You work too much,' was 'I like working, and it's healthy, I'm happy when I'm working, and by the way, guys like Cagney and Bogart, they were doing hundreds of movies.'

"And then I went, 'I'd better check that,' and I went, 'Oops,'" he laughed. "Jerry Lewis was one of my friends, and he and I would go and have dinner together, and he would say, 'How many movies you got?' I go, 'I got about 100, how many you got?' 'I got 40. So you got twice as much as me?' 'Well, I didn't know that, Jerry.'"

