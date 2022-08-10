Reservoir Dogs Is Finally Dropping on 4K Blu-ray For Its 30th Anniversary

Quentin Tarantino fans have been starved for 4K Blu-ray releases, but you can finally cross the 1992 film Reservoir Dogs off your wish list. A listing for the 4K UHD 30th anniversary edition of the film turned up here on Amazon, but was unavailable at the time of writing. That should change soon. We wouldn't be surprised if an exclusive Best Buy SteelBook edition turns up here in the coming days as well. This article will update with additional pre-order links and details on special features when they become available. Stay tuned.

One thing that we do know is that Tarantino won't be revisiting Reservoir Dogs for his 10th and final film. Last year he paid a visit to Real Time with Bill Maher to talk about his book and his future plans. During this visit he revealed that he did consider rebooting Reservoir Dogs to give his career more symmetry or something:

"That's kind of a 'capture time in a moment' kind of thing," Tarantino shared while adding, "I won't do it, internet. But I considered it." The director also went on to explain why he still plans to retire after his tenth movie. Maher asked why Tarantino would want to give up filmmaking while at "the top of [his] game." Tarantino replied, "That's why I want to quit."

"I know film history, and from here on in, directors do not get better. I still have another one to go. I don't have a reason that I would want to say out loud that's going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I've done, not as many as other people, that's a long career. That's a really long career. And I've given it everything I have. Every single solitary thing I have."

"Don Siegel, if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones," he added, referring to the poorly-received films Jinxed and Rough Cut.

Reservoir Dogs synopsis: "Six criminals with pseudonyms, and each strangers to one another, are hired to carry out a robbery. The heist is ambushed by police and the gang are forced to shoot their way out. At their warehouse rendezvous, the survivors, realising that they were set up, try to find the traitor in their midst."