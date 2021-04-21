Rocky IV Director's Cut Now Titled Rocky Vs Drago

✖

Back in August Sylvester Stallone announced that he was re-editing the 1985 sequel Rocky IV with a brand new director's cut of the film that would be released. Stallone has now taken to social media to offer two major updates on this version of the film, revealing that it will be titled "Rocky Vs Drago - The Ultimate Director's Cut" while also noting that a full lenght behind-the-scenes documentary about the creation of this new version will also be released. Titled "Keep Punching: The Present Meets the Past," you can watch a clip from the new "Making of" in the player below.

Stallone posted the news on Instagram, writing: "Now for some good news! We shot a full length behind the scenes documentary While re editing ROCKY 4 , This is a little taste. When the film comes out it will be called. ROCKY VS DRAGO - The ultimate directors cut. Enjoy and keep punching." Release plans for the new cut of the film and the "Keep Punching" documentary were not immediately revealed, but a 2021 release seems likely.

"If you can go back to recut your film, I guarantee you you would approach it with a sensitivity and a wisdom, and a confidence, 'oh, why didn't I see that before?'" Stallone says in footage from the Keep Punching. "All of us are entitled to follow our dreams, to stick to our beliefs, because in the end that's all you have and if you keep believing in that eventually your dreams will come true."

It's unclear how much longer the new cut of Rocky IV will be when it's released by Stallone has already teased some elements that will be expanded on, like the initial fight between Carl Weathers' Apollo Creed and Dolph Lundgren's Drago which will have more footage, and Paulie's robot butler which will be excited completely.

"The robot is going to the junkyard forever," Stallone previously said "No more robot."

Lundgren previously chimed in on Stallone's effort, writing: "To even get one film made in Hollywood is close to impossible, to write, direct, produce, and star in a film that people all over the world still love 35 years later - that's what you call a supreme achievement. Sly, you're amazing. That's the truth."

Even with this new edit of the film Stallone does not appear done with the Rocky character, confirming that development on a prequel TV series continues and that his character won't be appearing in the upcoming Creed III.