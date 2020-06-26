Ron Perlman Calls Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan Cowards for Backing Out of Wrestling Challenge

✖

Last week, Ron Perlman found a quick home amongst the news cycle after Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) challenged the Hellboy to wrestle Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) for charity. Perlman was quick to respond to the challenge, saying he'd donate upwards of $50,000 to the Black Lives Matter movement if Cruz himself stepped in the ring. Eventually, things calmed down as the Twitter accounts of the personalities went their own ways. According to Perlman, it was nothing but a failed attempt at a PR stunt on behalf of the Congressmen.

"The challenge went unanswered and I guess there was no more publicity for them to mine," Perlman tells ComicBook.com. "Trying to co-op somebody's Twitter feed and somebody's popularity...whatever it was that they thought they were going to do by engaging...They never had the intention of doing anything other than be provocative and be stupid."

That's when the actor says he played along for a little while before moving his eyes on to greener pastures. "So, I played it out for as long as I could and I threw the ball in their court," the actor continues. "And, as you can imagine, they were just a bunch of p******s and cowards and blowhards, and it never went anywhere."

"Listen Hellboy," Cruz said in his initial tweet. "You talk good game when you've got Hollywood makeup & stuntment. But I'll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn't last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?"

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

That's when Perlman went scorched Earth. "I tell you what teddy boy," he said in his tweet back. "Since mentioning Jim Jodan and wrestling is... problematic, why don't we say f-ck him and just make it you & me. I'll give 50k to Black Lives Matter and you can keep all the tax payer money you were thinking of spending."

Cover photo by Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.