Rosario Dawson and More Show Up to Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s Pop-Up

Recently, director Kevin Smith opened a Mooby's pop-up. If you're familiar with Smith's films, you know the fictional fast-food joint has been referenced onscreen in many movies, starting with Dogma, and was even the setting for Clerks II. Smith, who had previously offered touchless delivery from Mooby's, with Happy Meal-style boxed meals that included little nods like chocolate-covered pretzels (Mallrats) and Tater Tots (Jay & Silent Bob Reboot). It did well enough that Smith and his partners saw there was an audience for it once people could go out and about again. This week, Smith had a chat with ComicBook.com and gave details on his post-COVID Mooby's plans. Yesterday, Smith took to Instagram to share photos of Rosario Dawson, who played Becky in Clerks II, at the pop-up.

“'You never go mask to mouth!' BECKY returned to her old job when @rosariodawson dropped her mask for a quick pic during our opening night live stream at @moobyspopup! So @jaymewes and I asked our pal @albertlortega to snap pics of us with our @jayandsilentbob Reboot and Clerks II (and future Clerks III) costar in front of the facade that @clarebk and @legionmofficial made of @quickstopgroceries! @heyitsderekberry and his crew are killing it so far: the first week of reservations for Mooby’s is already SOLD OUT, so if you want to book for Week 2 on, go to Mooby’s Pop-Up Dot Com now!" You can check out the photos below:

You can also follow Mooby's on Instagram to see more fun photos from the pop-up. You can visit the pop-up's website to order ahead (if you're in the Los Angeles area), and make sure to wear a mask, as California governor Gavin Newsom just issued a decree mandating the wearing of them statewide in public places amid spiking coronavirus infection rates.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.