Rumors About Brad Pitt and Harry Styles Movie Reportedly Untrue

We got some bad news to share, Internet. The rumors that swept Twitter earlier today don't appear to be true. The social media site when into a frenzy when it was shared that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles would be working on a film together. Vanity Fair reported that an “international distributor let slip” that the two men would be working on Dan Gilroy's upcoming film, Faster, Cheaper, Better. However, Vanity Fair has since released a new statement, debunking the rumors.

"Sorry, folks. Faster, Cheaper, Better will not feature either of them, according to sources with knowledge of the situation," Vanity Fair writes. "Unfortunately, word that they had agreed to join forces had already spread around the world."

While Syles and Pitt may not be on board, the new movie does sound interesting. According to Gilroy, who also helmed Nightcrawler, it's "about how human workers are gradually being outmoded and replaced by artificial intelligence, drones, and robots." The movie is "a big multi-narrative film, set over two decades in multiple locales," so even if the rumors had been true, there's no guarantee Pitt and Styles would have even shared the screen.

While Pitt may not be in Gilroy's upcoming film, he is currently in production for Bullet Train, a new film from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The Oscar-winning actor has also been rumored to be starring alongside Emma Stone and Tobey Maguire in La La Land director Damien Chazelle's next film, Babylon.

As for Styles, the rumors that he was going to play Prince Eric in the live-action The Little Mermaid also turned out to be false. The part has since gone to Jonah Hauer-King. As of now, it does not look like the former member of One Direction has any new acting gigs in the works. However, tickets for his Love On tour are currently available.

Are you disappointed by the news that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles will not be working together? Tell us in the comments!

