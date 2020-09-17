Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! Movie Featuring Elvira Comes to DVD and Digital on October 6th

✖

News emerged earlier this year that a new Scooby-Doo film would be unveiled and feature a number of exciting special guests, with Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! confirmed to be hitting DVD and Digital HD on October 6th. The Mystery Inc. gang is known for going on adventures that blend campiness with creepiness, with that spirit being fully embraced for this new Halloween adventure, which features the queen of Halloween herself, Elvira, as voiced by Cassandra Peterson. Additionally, Bill Nye the Science Guy drops by the adventure, with the film also featuring an appearance from Batman villain Scarecrow. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! debuts on October 6th.

The film is described, “With fake monsters and candy galore, Halloween is heaven for these hungry foodies going door-to-door. But this year, their sweet holiday turns sour when the neighborhood pumpkin patch is infected by toxic ooze, creating high-flying jack-o-lanterns, and a king-sized pumpkin leader squashing everything in its path. It’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang as they team up with their pals, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, to solve this mystery of gigantic proportions and save Crystal Cove!”

Dating back to her debut, Elvira has been a staple of the horror world, as her horror-hosting duties have allowed her to transition across a number of mediums to deliver her signature brand of macabre witticisms. Her appearance in the new Scooby-Doo movie might not be her only animated adventure on the horizon, as Peterson previously teased she had been developing an animated project for the character.

"I pitched my animation project to Netflix and Shudder and they both passed on it, because they're really not into doing animation," Peterson confirmed with ComicBook.com. "The way that came out [on social media] was that everybody had turned me down for everything. Completely not true. I have not pitched these other projects to them so they couldn't have turned them down."

She added, "Only the animation project, which I'm still working on, however, I kind of put that on the back shelf because I got an offer to do the live-action film, and if I'm gonna do the live-action, I better do it soon."

Check out Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! when it lands on Digital and DVD on October 6th.

