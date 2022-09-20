Scooby-Doo Movies Coming to Netflix

Scooby-Doo and the gang are riding the Mystery Machine to Netflix in the very near future. The two live-action Scooby-Doo movies, which were written by James Gunn and directed by Raja Gosnell, have achieved a cult status amongst movie fans two decades after being released in theaters. Starting in October, finding them on streaming services will be a lot easier, as they're both making the move to the most popular streaming service in the world.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed are going to be added to the streaming roster on October 1st. You can take a look at the announcement below!

Let's solve the mystery of what you'll watch next month:



Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed are coming to Netflix on October 1! pic.twitter.com/uW3YiGwTo4 — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2022

Both Scooby-Doo films starred Matthew Lillard, as Shaggy; Sarah Michelle Gellar, as Daphne; Freddie Prinze Jr., as Fred; and Linda Cardellini, as Velma. Neil Fanning provided the voice for Scooby.

Gunn and Gosnell teamed up for both Scooby live-action movies, and there were at one time plans for a third film to complete the trilogy. Unfortunately, that movie never came to be, but Gunn has since shared what his plans were for the script.

"The Mystery Ink gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they're being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!)," Gunn shared back in 2020.

Scooby-Doo hit theaters back in 2002, meaning that this year marked its 20th anniversary. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, was released in 2004, two years after the first film. Scooby-Doo made more than $275 million at the box office, while the sequel topped $181 million.

Are you excited for the Scooby-Doo movies to arrive on Netflix next month? Will you be watching once they're added? Let us know in the comments!