See How They Run Exclusive Clip Spotlights Film's Unexpected Improv

An exclusive clip from See How They Run features two of the main actors pulling off a remarkable improvisation of a scene. Directed by Tom George, See How They Run takes place in the underground theater scene of 1950s London and stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. They're two inspectors tossed together to work on a new case when an important member of the theater crew is found murdered. The digital release of See How They Run is on November 1st and comes from 20th Century Home Entertainment, and to celebrate the big day an exclusive clip finds how See How They Run changed a scene thanks to some talented improv.

The ComicBook.com exclusive clip from See How They Run finds director Tom George discussing the "spirit of improvisation," and how they let certain scenes play out and breathe in order to allow editing to find unique takes. "There are a number of moments in the film that made it into the final cut," George said. He then gives an example of Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) together inside a car. Stalker writes everything down in her notepad, which leads to Stoppard asking if she writes everything down that way. It's originally intended to be a cliffhanger ending, where the scene moves on after Stoppard asks his notepad question. During rehearsals, however, they came up with the idea of Stalker answering the question instead.

We then move on to see how the new scene plays out. "Only if it's important, sir," Stalker says. After asking how she knows it's important, Stalker replies, "Well, I'll just sort of put everything in as we go, and down the line when we know what's important, I'll know it's already in the notepad." Of course, Stoppard still sees this as writing everything down in the notepad, to which Stoppard ultimately agrees with him.

The synopsis for See How They Run reads, "In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

See How They Run will be available on digital November 1st from Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Home Entertainment.