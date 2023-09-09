See The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior as the DCU’s Zatanna in New Fan Art

DC Studios is about to change the superhero landscape with their upcoming DC Universe slate that features many projects like Superman: Legacy and Swamp Thing. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been hard at work developing their forthcoming slate, and fans have been wondering which projects from before their regime are still in development and which are not. One of those projects in development pre-Gunn was a Zatanna film, and fans hope to see the movie happen. One artist created a new design that shows how Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) could look as the DCU hero.

Daniela Melchior Zatanna Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horrific.Heroics created a new design that shows how The Suicide Squad star could look like the DCU's Zatanna. In the fan art, Melchior gets the character's classic look as Zatanna, which seems pretty perfect. While we don't know if Zatanna will be featured in the DCU, we know that Gunn's slate will feature the Dark Universe's Swamp Thing. You can check out the fan art below.

Zatanna Movie Was in the Works Before James Gunn and Peter Safran Regime

Back in 2021, it was revealed that there was a Zatanna movie in the works, with Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) penning the script and possibly directing. No actor was set to star in the film, and there has been no word on if it's still in development under the new DC Studios regime.

"It's so exciting. That's not a conversation that's happened at all, so I have no insight, and also, we're still in the early days," Fennell recently revealed. "It's something that we've been working on for a while. I've been speaking to Bad Robot [Productions], who are amazing. You want to get the first bit right, which is the script, before you think of anything else. It's a very specific thing – the world of superhero movies is incredibly exciting, but it's also a new different challenge. The main thing for me is making sure that it's really, really good. I'm such a genre fan. I'm a fan of witchcraft, magic, and comic books, and this is scary and intense."

What does the DC Universe Slate hold?

When Gunn and Safran revealed their highly anticipated DC Universe slate, was filled with a ton of amazing projects like Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, Lanterns, The Brave and the Bold, Paradise Lost, Swamp Thing and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said back in January. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

