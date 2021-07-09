Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Says Movie Feels "Small and Intimate"

✖

Should Marvel Studios' current release schedule hold, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the second theatrical release from the House of Ideas this year. Smack dab in the middle of the summer blockbuster season, Shang-Chi would feature the MCU debut of the Master of Kung Fu and a host of supporting characters, including The Mandarin (Tony Leung), Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu), and Jiang Nan (Michelle Yeoh).

Though the film has quite the expansive cast already — and we don't know the half of it, yet — Liu says fans might be surprised at just how contained the feature is. "It's going to surprise a lot of people in how small and intimate it can feel," the upcoming Shang-Chi actor tells Entertainment Weekly.

The actor previously said he nearly cried while trying on his character's suit for the first time.

"The first time I tried on Shang-Chi's superhero suit," Liu previously said in an interview with Toronto Life. "Marvel has never had an Asian lead, so that was such a rare and impactful moment, for me as an actor but also for people who look like me. I nearly cried. It was so emotional. And then of course by the fifth day, I was like, 'Oh my god, I hate this thing, why are there so many zippers?'"

In was in that same interview Liu also mentioned he thinks Shang-Chi could best any of the Avengers in combat, including the Hulk and Iron Man.

"I win! Shang-Chi," Liu told the website. "I could debate this as a fan for hours, but now that I’ve got some skin in the game, I have to think I could take any of these guys on. Shang-Chi can definitely throw a punch. As for his other skills and powers, you’ll have to wait and see."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release on July 9th.

