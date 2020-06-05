Shazam! Writer Revealing Cut Scenes to Support Black Lives Matter

✖

Companies and individuals around the world are finding new and unique ways to support social movements and the Black Lives Matter cause in the wake of continued resistance from police and city governments across the nation. Dwayne Johnson has added his voice to support the movement along with John Boyega who delivered an impassioned speech at a rally in London that went viral. Even The Pokemon Company and others offered high profile donations to BLM and additional funds. Another person has come out in support of the movement with a unique offering for those willing to also donate, Shazam! screenwriter Henry Gayden.

Gayden took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that over the course of the next week he'll be posting excerpts from the script of Shazam for scenes that were never actually shot for the movie. "For 7 days, I will post never-shot feats from Shazam and ask you to donate – any amount helps! - to the true heroes out there making change happen in real time," he wrote. Along with each excerpt comes a link to causes like Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and the Black Voters Matter Fund.

Posted under the banner of "A Feat of Strength for a Feat of Strength," each of Gayden's excerpts so far reveal alternate versions of the various super-tests that Billy and Freddy conducted in the movie. The first shows a version of a scene that ended up in the movie with two of them also featuring major Superman references, read them fo yourself below!

A Feat of Strength for a Feat of Strength. For 7 days, I will post never-shot feats from Shazam and ask you to donate – any amount helps! - to the true heroes out there making change happen in real time. 1/7 #blacklivesmatter #featofstrength DONATE: https://t.co/5LkBWX7fkJ pic.twitter.com/fXm7lvvkDy — Henry Gayden (@HenryGayden) June 4, 2020

A Feat of Strength for a Feat of Strength, Part 2/7 A scripted, never-shot feat from Shazam! (cut b/c budget, timing, good taste?😉) in exchange for a feat from you: a donation pls - any amount helps - to the NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE FUND: https://t.co/1gryu8eBVL#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/T7E78KJPrr — Henry Gayden (@HenryGayden) June 5, 2020

A Feat of Strength for a Feat of Strength 3/7 For 7 days, I'm posting scripted, never-shot feats from Shazam and asking you to DONATE to a new org each day - all actual heroes making change happen in real time#BlackLivesMatter BLACK VOTERS MATTER FUND: https://t.co/Q2YHt6b5n5 pic.twitter.com/waMZKNw6LJ — Henry Gayden (@HenryGayden) June 5, 2020

Gayden was previously tapped to return as the screenwriter for the sequel to Shazam which will also see the return of Zachary Levi as the titular hero and director David F. Sandberg behind the camera once again. The film is currently scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.

