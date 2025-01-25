Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Stars Admits They Haven’t Actually Met the Rest of the Cast Yet

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 brought forth a star-studded cast for the third entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series, with actors such as Jessica Jones‘ Krysten Ritter, John Wick‘s Keanu Reeves, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga‘s Alyla Browne joining the franchise. Having Reeves and Jim Carrey in the same film is a pretty big deal, which can be attributed to the video game franchises’ impact on the entertainment industry. However, one of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast members, Ted Lasso‘s Cristo Fernández noted that he never got the chance to interact with his fellow castmates on set, including Dr. Robotnik’s Jim Carrey.

The Venom: The Last Dance actor had a small role in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, portraying Pablo/Juan in Dr. Ivo Robotnik’s telenovela obsession “La Última Pasión.” Fernández only appeared alongside The Young and the Restless actress Sofia Pernas, which explains why the actor never got the chance to meet the other Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stars.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Star Cristo Fernández Hasn’t Met the Rest of the Cast Yet

In an interview with ComicBook, the Ted Lasso actor mentions his excitement and admiration of seeing Jim Carrey watching him perform on screen.

“It’s like, there’s the excitement and how Jim Carrey watches my passion,” he said. “That’s me watching all Jim Carrey plays comedies growing up. He’s been an inspiration for me since I was a kid. If I think of my favorite comedies, I always think of so many of…his films. And I think somehow he inspired me and he made my comedy and informed my way of being in terms of playing jokes. Acting is not something I always thought I was going to do. But I think some of my jokes and I love his physicality and you know, he’s a crazy man in a good way. And I love that. And so that’s why for me was so inspiring and I didn’t meet him on set because he’s just watching me on the screen.”

Fernández continues to mention how he hopes to meet Jim Carrey soon and acknowledges that the actor knowing about his existence has made his life. His heartwarming admiration extends even further on, as Fernández chats with Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian about another Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actor he would love to meet one day.

“No, I haven’t met. I also hope one day I can meet Keanu Reeves. He’s also a hero. And yeah, I haven’t met any of the guys … I’m just grateful Jeff Fowler, gave me the opportunity … and that meant the world to me. And yeah, I haven’t met and none of the cast, but I hope I will meet them one day.”

While Cristo Fernández hasn’t had the chance to meet his co-stars, there’s no doubt that they would recognize him from his work as Dani Royas, who we hope to see return for Ted Lasso Season 4. The actor has earned his way into some of the most recognizable franchises in Hollywood, having acted in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Venom: The Last Dance.

Sonic 3 is available to rent or own on digital now.