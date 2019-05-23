Sony's The Kaiju Score Movie Lands Brightburn Screenwriters

✖

One of the most unique comics of the past year is headed to the big screen — and now we know who will bringing its story to life. On Thursday, a new report announced that Brightburn and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island's Brian and Mark Gunn will be penning the screenplay for The Kaiju Score, an adaptation of the AfterShock Comics title of the same name. The comic series, which began publishing in November of last year, hails from James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and artist Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol). The adaptation, which was first announced in August of last year will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, along with Tony Shaw, and AfterShock Comics' Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer.

The Kaiju Score is being lauded as "the genre mash-up to end all genre mash-ups", and will follow a group of criminals trying to create the perfect heist amid a giant monster attack.

“The Kaiju Score is a Quentin Tarantino film taking place in some corner of a Godzilla movie,” Patrick said in a statement when the series was first announced. “You have this giant canvas of a kaiju attack occurring, and as it happens there’s this more personal story going on. And after that setup, it explores how these four characters, who are in just the worst situation in their lives, believe the only way out is to do this impossible thing. This crazy crime. It’s about that desperation.”

“It started with Donald Westlake books like the Parker series. I wanted to do something contemporary like those,” Patrick explained. “But when Rem [Broo, co-creator and artist] came aboard, I knew it felt more Oceans 11 and I adjusted. And Elmore Leonard stories when it came to the characters, and Tarantino when it came to the dialogue. I didn’t say ‘I’m going to write this dialogue like Tarantino and ape him’ — I just mean that in a more organic sense [of] I love all of those people and their work, and my own work probably echoes them.”

“James told me from the beginning that what made him take me into consideration as the artist for this project was a specific splash page from a former comic of mine, Terminal Protocol,” Broo added. “The image was of a character with a cool attitude drawn with extreme perspective angles. Connecting that image with the heist theme, I knew exactly in what direction I should go with the art style. But I wanted to highlight the heist theme in the story, so I decided to go with a clean, limited color palette, and a vintage illustrated poster-like style for the retrospective or descriptive pages of the comic, a style that can be seen in the cover art as well.”

h/t: Deadline