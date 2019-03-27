‘Space Jam 2’ Adds ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green to Cast

The Space Jam universe just got a bit bigger, and LeBron James has a new teammate on the Toon Squad. Recruiting from the Star Trek and Walking Dead franchises, the sequel to the ’90s classic just added Sonequa Martin-Green.

The actress will play LeBron’s wife in Space Jam 2, according to a new report from Variety. She is best known for her roles as Sasha in The Walking Dead, which she left to play the lead of Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery, currently airing on the streaming platform CBS All Access.

Space Jam 2 will be a followup from the animation/live-action hybrid from the ’90s, which saw NBA legend Michael Jordan team up with the Looney Toons to take on an invading group of aliens attempting to enslave the cartoon characters. The Monstars ended up stealing the talents of Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Patrick Ewing, Shawn Bradley, and Muggsy Bogues in hopes of defeating Jordan and the Toons.

Little is known about the sequel at this point, except that it will see James team up with the Looney Toons on the basketball court. It’s unclear if the Monstars and their leader, voiced by Danny DeVito in the original film, will return to take on the Toon Squad in a rematch, or if they’ll be facing another threat entirely.

Expect to hear more news of current NBA superstars joining the sequel, as its unlikely the original players will reprise their roles. Expect to see players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Giannis Antetokounmpo to take those new roles if the storyline goes in a similar direction.

The storyline for the sequel could avoid “NBA superstars’ talents are stolen” and instead show a new group of skilled ballers, but even then, expect to see more NBA players involved with the film.

James and Green star in the film directed by Terence Nance, and will be produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Space Jam 2 is currently set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

