Kingpin Trends After Rumors Of Daredevil Joining Spider-Man 3

The word "Kingpin" is now trending on social media, thanks to Marvel fans generating hype for the character to join Marvel's Spider-Man 3. A longtime adversary of Spider-Man in the comics, Kingpin has never been featured in a Spider-Man movie - but now fans have hope that it could happen after reports came in that Netflix's Daredevil star Charlie Cox had been tapped to reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, in the minds of many MCU fans there is no Charlie Cox Daredevil without his onscreen rival, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Scroll below to see Marvel fans' rally cry for D'Onofrio's Kingpin to make an appearance in Spider-Man 3

Is That Everyone? Now announce @vincentdonofrio's Kingpin #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/s3M2pefEhO — 🅰️mir (@ActuallyAmir) December 9, 2020 Spider-Man 3 has gone crazy with big cameos, with Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and now Charlie Cox all reportedly reprising their Marvel roles for Spider-Man 3. But that's still not enough...

We Need The G.O.A.T. #Daredevil is back, but you know who we really need is Kingpin to return! One of the most boss performances in any movie or TV show ever pic.twitter.com/ajdNpDWLBM — Dan Niles (@DanNilesWrestle) December 9, 2020 Getting Daredevil in Spider-Man 3 would be a big win - but getting one of Marvel's best TV/Movie villains in the MCU would arguably be a bigger one.

The Devil's Shadow CHARLIE COX AND KINGPIN TRENDING AS THEY SHOULD BE pic.twitter.com/wws3sBz6zz — auds is getting matt murdock back (@swiftsyoyo) December 9, 2020 You cannot hype Charlie Cox's Daredevil without Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin coming along for the ride.

#NotMyKingpin Super excited to see the hashtag #KingPin trending until I realized it wasn't for this movie. pic.twitter.com/NJTjV0PQbB — Kevin Zuercher (@kzerker_or) December 9, 2020 Then again, some fans are angry that it's not the Bill Murray/Woody Harrelson movie Kingpin that will be appearing in Spider-Man 3. That is a shame.

Be Still My Heart! Are you trying to give me a heart attack from all of this awesomeness in one movie @MarvelStudios?!?!? Next you're gonna tell me @vincentdonofrio is back as kingpin too! 👀🤞🙏 https://t.co/ltByT6Edf8 — Brandon Orlich (@borlich_14) December 9, 2020 All these potential Spider-Man 3 cameos (including Kingpin) have some Marvel fans feeling so hyped that it's a legitimate health concern.

Just A Taste Fam I don't need him to een have a line in the movie. Just show @vincentdonofrio stepping out of a limo in a white suit. That'll satisfy me. All I want. Give us Kingpin. pic.twitter.com/OUKC3ejLYl — TASK the Ol' Nerdy Bastard #BlackLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) December 9, 2020 Some fans aren't even asking for Vincent D'Onofrio to play a major role in Spider-Man 3 - we just need to know that he's at home in the MCU, where he belongs. The future can take care of the rest.