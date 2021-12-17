Kingpin Trends After Rumors Of Daredevil Joining Spider-Man 3

By Kofi Outlaw

The word "Kingpin" is now trending on social media, thanks to Marvel fans generating hype for the character to join Marvel's Spider-Man 3. A longtime adversary of Spider-Man in the comics, Kingpin has never been featured in a Spider-Man movie - but now fans have hope that it could happen after reports came in that Netflix's Daredevil star Charlie Cox had been tapped to reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, in the minds of many MCU fans there is no Charlie Cox Daredevil without his onscreen rival, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

Scroll below to see Marvel fans' rally cry for D'Onofrio's Kingpin to make an appearance in Spider-Man 3

Is That Everyone?

Spider-Man 3 has gone crazy with big cameos, with Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and now Charlie Cox all reportedly reprising their Marvel roles for Spider-Man 3. But that's still not enough...

We Need The G.O.A.T.

Getting Daredevil in Spider-Man 3 would be a big win - but getting one of Marvel's best TV/Movie villains in the MCU would arguably be a bigger one. 

The Devil's Shadow

You cannot hype Charlie Cox's Daredevil without Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin coming along for the ride. 

#NotMyKingpin

Then again, some fans are angry that it's not the Bill Murray/Woody Harrelson movie Kingpin that will be appearing in Spider-Man 3. That is a shame. 

Be Still My Heart!

All these potential Spider-Man 3 cameos (including Kingpin) have some Marvel fans feeling so hyped that it's a legitimate health concern. 

Just A Taste

Some fans aren't even asking for Vincent D'Onofrio to play a major role in Spider-Man 3 - we just need to know that he's at home in the MCU, where he belongs. The future can take care of the rest. 

Sorry Danny...

Looks like Iron Fist isn't being invited to the MCU party. Sorry, Danny... 

