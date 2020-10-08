Spider-Man 3 Casting News Drives Major Speculation About an MCU Spider-Verse

This year has put the Marvel Cinematic Universe on pause due to the pandemic, but things are still shaking with the franchise behind the scenes. There are still movies in development at Marvel Studios with one of the biggest being Spider-Man 3. Of course, fans lost it earlier today when it was reported Benedict Cumberbatch would reprise Doctor Strange in the third film, and it has prompted some serious speculation about an MCU Spider-Verse.

You can check out a tiny fraction of the reactions in the slides below. Fans were quick to geek out over the reveal when the casting news broke earlier today. The trades say Cumberbatch will join Spider-Man 3 as Peter Parker looks for a new mentor in the wake of Iron Man's death. Doctor Strange becomes his top pick, but fans are sure things will get wonky with the partnership.

The thought of Doctor Strange joining Spider-Man 3 was theorized by fans, but this official report is huge. The New York sorcerer has a huge impact on the multiverse at large, and MCU lovers have been pleading for a Spider-Verse take for ages. This plea only grew as Sony Pictures began pursuing solo projects for Venom, and the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse turned the comic run into a household topic.

Now, the speculation is on about an MCU Spider-Verse, and fans are sharing their thoughts on the pitch. Plenty of fans are thrilled by the prospect while others lament the loss of an old-fashioned Spider-Man story. But as Marvel Studios has shown time and again, they are dedicated to doing stories right. If Spider-Verse is where the franchise is going, there is going to b a good reason for it.

What do you think about Doctor Strange's addition to the Spider-Man trilogy? Do you think we're in for a Spider-Verse surprise?