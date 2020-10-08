Spider-Man 3 Casting News Drives Major Speculation About an MCU Spider-Verse
This year has put the Marvel Cinematic Universe on pause due to the pandemic, but things are still shaking with the franchise behind the scenes. There are still movies in development at Marvel Studios with one of the biggest being Spider-Man 3. Of course, fans lost it earlier today when it was reported Benedict Cumberbatch would reprise Doctor Strange in the third film, and it has prompted some serious speculation about an MCU Spider-Verse.
You can check out a tiny fraction of the reactions in the slides below. Fans were quick to geek out over the reveal when the casting news broke earlier today. The trades say Cumberbatch will join Spider-Man 3 as Peter Parker looks for a new mentor in the wake of Iron Man's death. Doctor Strange becomes his top pick, but fans are sure things will get wonky with the partnership.
The thought of Doctor Strange joining Spider-Man 3 was theorized by fans, but this official report is huge. The New York sorcerer has a huge impact on the multiverse at large, and MCU lovers have been pleading for a Spider-Verse take for ages. This plea only grew as Sony Pictures began pursuing solo projects for Venom, and the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse turned the comic run into a household topic.
Now, the speculation is on about an MCU Spider-Verse, and fans are sharing their thoughts on the pitch. Plenty of fans are thrilled by the prospect while others lament the loss of an old-fashioned Spider-Man story. But as Marvel Studios has shown time and again, they are dedicated to doing stories right. If Spider-Verse is where the franchise is going, there is going to b a good reason for it.
What do you think about Doctor Strange's addition to the Spider-Man trilogy? Do you think we're in for a Spider-Verse surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
What About Good-Ole Spidey?
If this is because they’re doing some spider verse thing I will be really disappointed. I don’t read Spidey books because they got way too convoluted and high-concept. Why can’t we just have some regular old Spidey adventures? https://t.co/GHhUGY3te1— h (@hcvanslyke) October 8, 2020
We Need It
Okay but can we PLEASE see this moment happen in the live action Spider-verse?? It’ll be amazing pic.twitter.com/9QbfCvUehK— Sea ★ playing Star Wars games (@kenobilust) October 1, 2020
Honestly, Same
I’m not going to get excited for a live action Spider-Verse film until we get confirmation of Toby and/or Andrew coming back.
But IF that happens???????! Yes, I will f-cking explode. pic.twitter.com/m14ChFgimB— [ Nick ]⚡️ (@NickLedesma) October 1, 2020
Fingers Crossed
So between this, Jamie Foxx returning as Electro, and J.K. Simmons returning as J. Jonah Jameson...
... This is gonna be a Spiderverse movie right? Like are we getting Toby and Andrew?? https://t.co/VQ9IwLK5Vl— Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@BlessingJr) October 8, 2020
He Lives for the Applause
Tobey Maguire listening to the entire audience cheer after he shows up in the Spiderverse movie: pic.twitter.com/r9uSqKCAUj— TheRDJ64 (@TheRDJ64) October 8, 2020
Thoughts to Chew On
So Peter goes to Dr Strange in the comics when his identity is public and Jamie Foxx said his Electro won't be blue. I'm pretty confident SM3 is Peter focused but later on it could possibly lead to a Spider-Verse movie. I hope they focus on Tom's story first pic.twitter.com/bmVwhWrfdu— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) October 8, 2020
TOO SOON
I'm so excited for the Spider-Verse movie. it's gonna be sick pic.twitter.com/yhYookb9It— Big Goof (@KeyInUsername) October 8, 2020
Gimme Gimme
if the live-action spider-verse is really happening I'll cry tears of joy seeing all three spider-men on screen. overtime I've learned to love and appreciate all three incarnations of this character. these films have taught me so much about myself. spider-man means so much to me. pic.twitter.com/SbeiXwMB7x— 🎃🦇J O N N Y🦇🎃 (@agentsofjonny) October 8, 2020
Whaaaaat?
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH'S DOCTOR STRANGE IS WITH TOM HOLLAND IN SPIDER-MAN 3
MULTIVERSE SPIDER-VERSE ALL OF IT WHAThttps://t.co/IPVxLk5lnw pic.twitter.com/iEAQkUGrJI— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 8, 2020
It's Obvious
I like how every time a cast member is announced for the next spider man it makes it even more obvious they’re doing a spider-verse and everyone knows it lol https://t.co/rCTcgLVfYq— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) October 8, 2020