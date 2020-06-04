Spider-Man Fans Argue About the Best Year For Franchise

Spider-Man fans are arguing which year was the best year for the hero. It’s been a good run for everyone’s favorite neighborhood arachnid. @616jude said that 2018 was the best year for the Wall-Crawler, but also mentioned that 2019 had some pretty big wins as well. The fans on Twitter were all too ready to bring in their contenders and to speak on their best parts of the 2018 Spidey portrayals. Spider-Man won everyone’s hearts with that emotional goodbye in Avengers: Infinity War. The Web-Slinger also headlined one of the most popular titles on the PS4 with that self-titled effort. Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters at the tail end of the year to universal acclaim. Of course, Nick Spencer’s Amazing Spider-Man has to be mentioned as well.

After Spidey’s demise in Avengers: Infinity War, the fans hoped everything would be resolved in Endgame. Well, the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer dropped while the Avengers adventure was being teed up. Comicbook.com spoke to Industrial Light and Magic’s Julian Foddy about trying to throw people off the scent with the trailer for Spider-Man’s latest adventure.

2018 really was the best year for spider-man pic.twitter.com/2l2yrksCiH — 𝙹 (@616jude) May 31, 2020

"Well, there's actually a more strategic reason for that," Foddy said of the suit switcheroo. "Which was that — well to a certain extent — yes, our Iron Spider suit was still in the development at the time that very early teaser trailer was released. It was actually more of a conscious decision by Marvel because if we had shown that Spider-Man had the Iron Spider suit on earth in the teaser trailer — don't forget the teaser trailer came out before the release of Avengers: Endgame — it would have given away the reveal that he actually comes back to life or survives the whole Infinity War and Endgame blip."

"I think prior to the release of Endgame, the timeline of whereabouts in the whole timeline Far From Home sat, was ambiguous," Foddy admitted. "So it was a conscious decision not to give that away as a reveal that he survives and makes it back to Earth, and has the iron spider suit in his possession."

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Do you think 2018 takes the crown? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses below: