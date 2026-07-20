Spider-Man: Brand New Day Official Timeline Placement Has Serious Consequences for Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios is entering the most ambitious theatrical stretch of the Multiversal Saga, funneling its resources into a tight sequence of event movies rather than spreading them across a crowded release calendar. This year alone brings Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, with Avengers: Secret Wars arriving next year to close out the arc entirely. For months, the assumption was that Brand New Day would slot in as a standalone chapter positioned between the two Avengers films, existing as a self-contained detour for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) rather than a piece of the larger crossover puzzle. Then, Marvel Studios pushed Doomsday‘s release date until after the Web Crawler’s solo adventure, in a move that seemed motivated by the pursuit of the Christmas audience. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has now revealed there might have been another reason to invert the release order of Brand New Day and Doomsday.

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“It takes place before,” Feige told Collider when addressing where Brand New Day lands in the official timeline, in relation to Doomsday. Pressed for a more specific answer on whether the film unfolds immediately ahead of the Avengers movie, Feige offered no additional clarity, replying only, “No, it’s before.” That leaves plenty of room for interpretation, since the film could close out mere moments before Doomsday begins or several months prior to it. Either way, placing the story ahead of Doomsday instead of after it raises the odds that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) could actually appear in the Avengers movie itself.

Is Spider-Man Secretly Joining Avengers: Doomsday?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Spider-Man remains Marvel’s most valuable character across every medium, yet his name was conspicuously missing when the studio unveiled the sprawling Doomsday roster. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and the returning X-Men cast signal that Marvel Studios is gathering all of its biggest players to ensure the next Avengers‘ success, but no Spider-Man has officially joined the film. To be fair, Holland spent much of Doomsday‘s production window shooting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey while also filming his own fourth solo outing. However, Brand New Day‘s confirmed placement ahead of Doomsday removes any narrative obstacle that would have otherwise kept Peter sidelined in the crossover event. If his story wraps before Doom’s threat fully escalates, nothing prevents Holland’s version of the character from stepping directly into the ensemble once the credits roll.

The timeline placement also sheds some light on Holland’s recent comments. Speaking in the Disney+ documentary Generations: The Evolution of Spider-Man, Holland revealed that the phrase “Brand New Day” does not describe where Peter starts the movie, explaining, “It isn’t the beginning. It’s the last frame of this movie.” Fan theories have already latched onto the shot of Peter’s eyes turning black in the film’s trailer as a possible tie to that final frame, with many hoping it introduces the symbiote-powered black suit, though Holland has offered nothing to confirm or deny the connection.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

On top of that, multiple insiders report that Brand New Day will include a single post-credits sequence built specifically to connect to Doomsday. Taken together, the timeline confirmation, Holland’s cryptic framing of the title, and the post-credits rumor all point toward Marvel quietly protecting Peter’s Doomsday cameo until Brand New Day reveals it. With so few releases left on the calendar before Secret Wars closes out the saga, Marvel has every incentive to make its remaining event movies work in direct concert with one another.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31st, while Avengers: Doomsday follows on December 18th.

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