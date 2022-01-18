Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Andrew Garfield Explains Why He Was Concerned About His Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home has brought Andrew Garfield renewed fame as Spider-Man – but the actor wasn’t so sure it would turn out that way. Now that No Way Home is a billion-dollar success story ($1.62 billion and counting…), Andrew Garfield can speak freely about making the film – and all the lies he told to both the world and close friends, in order to keep Marvel Studios’ secrets (relatively) under wraps. However, one of the most interesting answers that Garfield has to give is why he was so concerned about suiting up again as Spider-Man and jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Andrew Garfield’s interview with The Happy Sad Confused podcast, he was happy with the initial pitch from the writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which continued the thematic journey of The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. However, Garfield became concerned that his “Peter #3” character would come off as too jaded to modern Marvel audiences. However, like any great actor, Garfield found a way to reframe his understanding of what Peter 3’s journey could be:

“We like the idea of you having to have cut your heart cut off from [Gwen]… that’s what I understood anyway. That you have to cut your heart of [Gwen] in order to carry on doing the job of Spider-Man. That was the kind of [the] base note. I thought that’s really, really interesting, and then my concern with that was, ‘I don’t want to be…’ That gives me a little bit of a journey to go on. One of my main impotencies to be part of this is I want to have fun and I wanted it to be joyful. And then I thought, well actually then, that’s actually a great place to start from.”

In the end, it worked out pretty beautifully: audience feedback to Spider-Man: No Way Home has been particularly focused on Andrew Garfield’s arc as Peter 3. Some of No Way Home‘s most emotional, funny, and rousing moments all came from Garfield – including some now-classic moments the actor ad-libbed in the moment.

Now, Marvel fans want to see Andrew Garfield either return as the “Amazing” Spider-Man in his own renewed franchise – or see more of him with Spider-Bros Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.