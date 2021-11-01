Spider-Man Struggles With Doctor Octopus in New No Way Home Image

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is no butterfingers in a new look at Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the Spidey sequel swinging into theaters on December 17, tentacled threat Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) is armed and dangerous — and back from the dead. Thought handled by the Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) of his home universe in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, Doc Ock strikes back at whichever Spider-Man he can get his hands on. That happens to be the Spider-Man (Holland) of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the consequence of a risky spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to restore Spider-Man’s supposed-to-be-secret identity.

A new image (via USA Today) shows more of the bridge battle sequence that ends the first No Way Home trailer, where the not-so-good doctor introduces himself with a “Hello, Peter.” Suited up in the Iron Spider armor invented by mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man meets new enemy Doctor Octopus (and the hood of a car).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The clash comes 17 years after Doc Ock’s defeat in Spider-Man 2, which “terrified” a then eight-year-old Holland.

“I was obsessed with [Sam] Raimi’s movies,” Holland told Empire Magazine, the first to reveal new images of Molina’s Doc Ock return. “I remember seeing Alfred in his costume for the first time, and he had the glasses on, and he was wearing his belt, which is what the legs were attached to. And I remember, as a kid, being terrified of him.”

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in theaters on December 17.