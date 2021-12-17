Spider-Man: No Way Home Trolling By Sony Continues

✖

Fans waiting for that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer are still getting trolled by Sony Pictures. In their latest "gag" aimed at overeager Marvel fans, Sony posted a new "No Way Home" teaser image, which consisted of an Instagram post with just three emojis, used to signify the words "No, Way, Home." It's just one more trolling teaser in a long line of them that Sony has been dropping on Spider-Man fans for weeks now, ever since Marvel fandom got it in their heads that the Spider-Man 3 trailer was arriving at some supposedly key dates (all of which are now behind us).

Comicbook.com recently did a breakdown on why the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer hasn't arrived yet. This third Spider-Man movie from Sony and Marvel Studios has been wrapped in secrecy, but at the same time, the Internet has been practically churning with rumors about it. Word is that No Way Home will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie affected by a breakdown in the multiverse - a process that will begin in the current Loki series and culminate in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If that's the case, Marvel and Sony have to be precise about when they launch the marketing for this film - and how much of it they show.

During production on Spider-Man: No Way Home it leaked to the Internet that former Spider-Man actors (like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) will appear alongside Tom Holland in the film, in order to battle a Sinister Six villain team collected from across the franchise (Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina). That's just been a rumor, of course, but Sony may have recently (and very inadvertently) tipped its hand...

A post of the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser in Argentina came with a very conspicuous title reveal at the end, with a curious visual effect. The title "Spider-Man: Sin Camino a Casa" flickered into a different color and design for a split second, before going back to the traditional look. A lot of Marvel fans are running with that visual as a direct ode to the multiverse "glitches" of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - i.e., a signal to fans in the know that the live-action Spider-Verse (and all its big cameos) are actually coming in No Way Home.

So far, Sony has had no trouble keeping "Spider-Man" and "No Way Home" as trending topics on social media, for weeks on end. So they're definitely not pressed to rush that trailer debut.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17th.