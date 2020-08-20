Spider-Woman Fans Are Freaking Out About Olivia Wilde Reportedly Directing

Spider-Woman fans are over the moon about Olivia Wilde reportedly getting to direct a movie starring the character. Deadline’s report about the upcoming project sent reverberations around the Internet. At first, the Spider-Woman speculation was a hunch, but then the director tweeted out a spider emoji and it was go time. So, fans are tweeting out their wish lists for the film. The optimism surrounding Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters is at an all-time high. Into the Spider-Verse was a smash hit, they re-signed that deal with Marvel to finish Tom Holland’s trilogy, and there might even be some seeds being sown for a live-action Spider-Verse down the line. If that occurs, you can bet Wilde’s heroine will be swinging along for the ride with whatever other Spider-characters make the cut.

Amy Pascal, producer on the Spider-Man Sony/Marvel films, chimed in on how all the company’s new stable of films should function now.

“The most important thing is that each of these movies can stand on their own,” Pascal said of the burgeoning Spider-Universe. “So I think the first thing for us to think about is: Venom has to stand on its own, Far From Home has to stand on its own, [Spider-Man: Into the] Spider-Verse has to stand on its own. They all have to be great movies themselves. And then the possibilities are endless.”

Venom 2 is still rapidly approaching with rumors of a Tom Holland cameo in there. Sony announced a Madame Webb movie that doesn’t have a director attached yet. All of these go alongside Morbious and Spider-Verse 2 on the slate. There’s a whole lot to look forward to if you’re a fan of Spider-Man’s amazing friends (and enemies…)

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry broke down that extensive slate earlier when the news was announced.

“As far as in-development projects go for Sony, this one joins a long list of titles the studio has put in development. Other characters from the Spider-Man portfolio that Sony has reportedly eyed for the big screen are Silk, Madame Web, and the long-gestating Black Cat and Silver Sable projects,” Perry began. “The studio will next release the Morbius film starring Jared Leto in March of next year with Venom: Let There Be Carnage debuting afterward in October.”

He continued, “Though a connection between the Spider-Man films produced with Marvel Studios was spotted in the Morbius trailer, the relationship between these other Sony films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a big question mark.”

