Star Wars: Amazon Trolls Dune Trailer With Kylo Ren Photos

The first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune landed online today, with the project being one of the most anticipated events of the year for sci-fi fans, but Amazon Prime Video's social media account couldn't help but point out how similar one of the new heroes looks to Star Wars' Kylo Ren, with the account sharing their excitement at the new trailer while including photos of Kylo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Star Wars might take cinematic precedence to Dune, leaving unfamiliar audiences to think the upcoming film was imitating the galaxy far, far away, the original Star Wars films have always worn their Dune influences on their sleeves.

Sci-fi fans first met Paul Atreides back in the 1965 Dune novel from Frank Herbert and debuted in the live-action film in 1984 from director David Lynch, where he was played by Kyle MacLachlan. Timothée Chalamet plays Paul in the new film, who audiences saw wearing dark clothes while traversing a desert planet with his dark hair a mess, with his resemblance to Adam Driver's Kylo in The Rise of Skywalker being quite evident.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Loved the Dune trailer! pic.twitter.com/yBpLVXVHGu — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 9, 2020

Chalamet previously detailed what excited him about taking on the role of Paul.

“The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts,” the actor shared with Vanity Fair. “He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”

While Kylo Ren's journey has come to an end, the upcoming Dune is likely just the beginning of Paul's journey, as Villeneuve has confirmed that the upcoming film is only part of what he expects to be at least a two-film journey. Dune hits theaters on December 18th.

