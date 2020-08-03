Star Wars Releases New Looks at Lightsabers for Yoda, Anakin, and More

Lightsabers, those elegant weapons from a more civilized age, are getting the spotlight in an upcoming Star Wars book. Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection will take a closer look at the Jedi and Sith weapons wielded by characters from the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and more. Lucasfilm released a preview of some of the interiors of the book, including spotlights on Yoda's lightsaber, Ahsoka Tano's lightsabers, and the most famous lightsaber of them all, the Skywalker lightsaber, passed down from Anakin Skywalker to Luke Skywalker to Rey Skywalker. Keep reading to see the preview pages.

Per the publisher's description, "Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection is a comprehensive visual guide exploring the iconic and legendary lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy, featuring fan-favorite hilts from the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, comics, novels, and video games.

"Own the definitive lightsaber guide. This book features the hilts of characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Kylo Ren, Rey, Ahsoka Tano, and more. Learn about the creation and history of lightsabers from all of Star Wars, including Darth Maul's double-bladed saber and the Darksaber.

"Discover never before seen art and illustrations. Featuring photo-realistic renders of lightsabers from Star Wars animation and comics, including Ezra Bridger's blaster-saber hybrid, the Grand Inquisitor's spinning blades, and a new lightsaber from The High Republic, this book is a must-have for Star Wars fans."

Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection goes on sale in October and is available to pre-order now.

