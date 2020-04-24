Star Wars: John Boyega Didn't Like This Line in The Last Jedi

✖

John Boyega, who starred as ex-First Order Stormtrooper Finn across Lucasfilm's Star Wars sequel trilogy, didn't care for an insult lobbed at chrome-plated Stormtrooper Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) in the Rian Johnson-directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After defecting from the First Order and joining budding Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) and hotshot Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens, where Finn forced Phasma into a garbage compactor while infiltrating Starkiller Base with Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Finn confronted "chrome dome" Phasma aboard Snoke's (Andy Serkis) command ship the Supremacy in The Last Jedi.

Asked on Twitter if he ad-libbed Finn's retort during what would be his final battle with Phasma — "Let's go, chrome dome" — Boyega replied, "Nope," followed by nine "nauseated face" emojis.

Nope. 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 20, 2020

Boyega earlier admitted he felt a "bit iffy" over The Last Jedi, which split off Finn and franchise newcomer Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) from a dwindling group of Resistance fighters when a high-stakes mission brought them to casino planet Canto Bight. While promoting Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final entry in the episodic saga, Boyega told The Hollywood Reporter the "story just wasn't there" for the rebel Stormtrooper in The Last Jedi:

"What I was excited by was, I liked the idea of Rian having his own take on something that was quite important," Boyega said. "And I liked the idea of these characters being challenged and separated and stressed like everyone's just trying to get to each other. That excited me."

He continued, "But I will be honest in saying and I think that they could have done better with it, especially with Finn and Rose. You know, as a black person, you're going to feel a big type of weight. You had nothing to do with Rey and Kylo (Adam Driver)... the story just wasn't here for me with Finn and Rose. I definitely enjoyed — I didn't notice that on set, it was only when I watched it. But I enjoyed the experience of making it."

