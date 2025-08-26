Street Fighter Movie Reveals First Look at Live-Action Ken (and He’s Ripped)

Production is officially underway on the live-action Street Fighter movie, and after receiving a tease of WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as a games-accurate Guile, we now have our first sneak peek at yet another character appearing in the film. Actor Noah Centineo posted an image on Instagram of himself in his trailer, teasing his massive makeover for the role of Ken Masters. The actor, who had at one point been in talks to star in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film, has bulked up significantly to portray Ken in the highly anticipated movie. He also now appears to be sporting blond, shoulder-length hair, like that of his Street Fighter character. Along with the photo, the up-and-coming actor included the playful caption, “Road brawler.”

While this isn’t an official release from the studio or the film’s account, it is our first look at the actor’s transformation into Ken for the Street Fighter film. It’s a far cry from the appearance he once sported in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movies that put his star on the rise. The photo doesn’t reveal much else, outside of his guitar on his bed and what appears to be a book the actor is in the midst of reading while on set. The full Instagram photo can be seen below.

A Challenger Appears: Noah Centineo’s Ken Master In the Street Fighter Movie

Centineo is one member of the large and eclectic cast assembled for the live-action Street Fighter movie. The film also includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Andrew Koji as Ryu, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as Guile, Joe Anoa’i as Akuma, 50 Cent as Balrog, Orville Peck as Vega, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, and NJPW wrestling star Hirooki Goto as E. Honda. The movie is being directed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay penned by Dalan Musson, based on the iconic Street Fighter video game series.

This isn’t the first film adaptation of the Street Fighter franchise. In 1994, there was a now-infamous live-action Street Fighter movie released that starred Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue, Ming-Na Wen, Wes Studi, Jay Tavare, Gregg Rainwater, Robert Mammone, and Grand L. Bush. The film was poorly received, retroactively earning a terrible 11% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but still managed to secure $99.4 million at the worldwide box office with a reported $35 million budget. There was a live-action television mini-series in 2014 titled Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist, as well as another live-action movie released in 2009 titled Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.

While Assassin’s Fist did fair enough with critics, earning a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, it only aired on Machinima’s YouTube channel. As for Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, that film bombed with just $12.76 million made at the worldwide box office on a reported $50 million production budget. The latest Street Fighter movie will hail from Legendary Entertainment, the same studio behind the current crop of live-action Mortal Kombat movies.

Street Fighter will open in theaters in 2026. Are you excited about the movie? Let us know in the comments.