Suicide Squad Director Blames Batman v Superman and Deadpool for Changing His Film

Suicide Squad’s director is blaming Batman v. Superman and Deadpool for changing his film. David Ayer has been very vocal on social media in recent weeks as he has sounded off on the possibility of his own “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad. This time, the director took to Twitter to argue that the studio responses to both Batman v Superman and Deadpool didn’t help his film at all. Back when Zack Snyder’s film hit theaters, critics were not kind to both the tonal shifts or the overall plot. Meanwhile, Fox had a giant hit on their hands with the irreverent comedy of Deadpool. It would make sense that the studio would be keen on injecting some levity into the movie. But, it might have ended up hurting the finished product.

Ayer explained, “This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool - My soulful drama was beaten into a ‘comedy’”

The director has taken some heat in the past few years for how Suicide Squad turned out. One thing some fans took exception to was the film’s portrayal of Harley Quinn. Well, Ayer actually said that this was also due to some outside forces in earlier comments on social media.

“Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways,” the director shared. “Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better.”

With James Gunn still on track to release The Suicide Squad, things didn’t look good for Ayer’s prospect of returning to the franchise. But, developments with Zack Snyder’s Justice League have people believing that anything is possible now. It’s hard not to be encouraged if you’re the fan of any property that “wasn’t given a fair shake.” Whether that works out for Ayer remains to be seen. There are probably a lot of Jared Leto fans that would pay a ton of money to see what his original vision looked like.

