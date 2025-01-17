Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Casts Kara’s Parents (But Which Ones?)

With filming having recently commenced on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it was only a matter of time before more information about the DC Universe film was revealed — and that includes casting updates. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the DC Studios film has added David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham to the cast of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Kara Zor-El’s parents. Krumholtz and Beecham join the previously announced Milly Alcock (who plays Kara) as well as Eve Ridley and Matthias Schoenaerts. Jason Momoa is also set to appear in the film as Lobo.

While the report notes that Krumholtz and Beecham will play Kara’s parents, the report isn’t exactly clear on which set of the titular heroine’s parents they will be portraying. Generally, in comics, Kara Zor-El, like her cousin Kal-El/Superman, was sent to Earth with the destruction of Krypton imminent as a child. However, Kara’s ship encountered a little difficulty that led to her arriving on Earth years later — and with her baby cousin now all grown up. On Earth, Kara is adopted by Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers. This means that technically Kara has two sets of parents — her Kryptonian biological parents Zor-El and Alura and her adoptive parents.

Given that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to be based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely which sees Kara, who is celebrating her 21st birthday travelling across the galaxy and ends up encountering a young girl, Ruthye who enlists her on a quest of revenge Krem, the man who killed Ruthye’s father, it seems likely that Krumholtz and Beecham are playing Zor-El and Alura. The Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic generally explores Kara’s trauma and experiences, making her memories of her biological parents feel like a good fit to the overall story of the film. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is directed by Craig Gillespie with a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl will first appear in Superman

While Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently expected to open in theaters June 26, 2026, fans won’t have to wait that long to meet the character. Alcock is expected to make her debut as Kara/Supergirl in James Gunn’s Superman, which is set to open in theaters on July 11. It is currently how big of an appearance in Superman Alcock will have.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently set to open in theaters July 26, 2026. Superman opens in theaters July 11,2025.