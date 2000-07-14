Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU

With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil, designed a new concept that shows Cavill as Cyclops for the MCU's X-Men. In the fan art the actor gets the characters classic mask, a visitor and is shown using his iconic super powers. Eight Cavill being rumored to make a return as Superman in the upcoming Black Adam film for DC Comics, the odds of him joining the MCU are pretty slim. You can check out the fan art below!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

