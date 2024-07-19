Superman: James Gunn Teases How Much Filming Is Left

James Gunn’s Superman has been in production for several months now, bringing to life the first live-action entry within his and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. Earlier this week, Gunn took to social media to announce that the film has completed its shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, which it has utilized for various exterior shots of the fictional city Metropolis. In a recent update on Threads, Gunn revealed that there are “still a couple weeks left” of production on Superman following their time in Cleveland. Gunn had already confirmed that he and Superman‘s cast will not be attending San Diego Comic-Con later this month, as it would conflict with the shooting schedule.

“We are not done shooting,” Gunn writes. “Still a couple weeks left. Just done shooting in Cleveland. And yeah it’s a long shoot… but we’re getting close!!”

Superman‘s Cast and Crew

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

The DC Universe Slate

The first chapter of DC Studios’ DC Universe slate will include 2025’s Superman, 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as well as the currently-undated movies The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. On the television side, the DC Universe will launch an animated Creature Commandos series, the sophomore season of Peacemaker, as well as future shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, and Paradise Lost. An animated Jurassic League movie and a live-action Teen Titans movie are also reported to be in the works, but neither have been officially confirmed by DC Studios.

“A lot of people think it’s going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we have a lot of differences,” Gunn explained in January of 2023. “We are telling a big, huge, central story that is like Marvel, except for, I think that we’re a lot more planned out than Marvel from the beginning because we’ve gotten a group of writers together to work that story out completely. But we’re also creating a universe that is like Star Wars, where there’s different times, different places, different things, or Game of Thrones, where characters are a little bit more morally complex.”