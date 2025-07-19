Superman’s Big Reveal Could Introduce One of DC Comics’ Most Underrated Teams

As well as introducing David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel and kickstarting the DC Universe on the big screen, James Gunn’s Superman also introduced a smorgasbord of other popular and underrated DC Comics characters to the rebooted franchise. Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) were already established favorites, but casual audiences were also introduced to Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría). But, there was one surprise character that Gunn created for the movie, and they could have a big implication on the future of the DCU.

WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman

Ultraman, not to be confused with the iconic Japanese superhero created by Eiji Tsuburaya, is an original character that James Gunn wrote into Superman to act as a secondary antagonist for Corenswet’s Clark Kent. Donning an all-black suit and mask, his identity is kept a secret until the final act. During his climactic fight with Supes, it’s revealed that Ultraman is a dumbed-down clone of Superman, with Corenswet playing both roles in the film. Many fans predicted the plotline, but few expected him to be unceremoniously thrown into a black hole. However, that might not be the end for the character, and he could make a comeback with one of DC Comics’ most underrated teams.

Ultraman Could Introduce The Outlaws to the DCU

The introduction of Fake Superman/Bizarro to the DC Universe opens all kinds of possibilities for a potential Superman sequel or any other tie-in project. While many fans are focusing on Bizarro’s reputation as a Superman villain, the character is far more interesting when he’s treated as a misunderstood hero.

That’s exactly how he is handled as a member of The Outlaws. The team, nor any of its members, has yet to grace the big screen in a DC movie. Given the cult following of the comic books and the vastly underrated character writing of its leading trio, The Outlaws would be the perfect additions to the “Gods & Monsters” phase of the DC Universe.

The Outlaws don’t have the rich history that Superman does, as the team was introduced during the New 52 era. What they lack in age and reputation, they more than make up for with interesting stories and team dynamics. When the team was introduced in the New 52 by Scott Lobdell, it comprised Jason Todd/Red Hood, Starfire, and Roy Harper/Arsenal. However, the more interesting team-up came in the Rebirth initiative. Starfire and Roy Harper were swapped out for Bizarro and Artemis (a Themysciran warrior and rival to Wonder Woman).

In the Rebirth universe, the trio, then known as The Outlaws before becoming the Dark Trinity, were under the watchful eye of Batman. Given their pasts as villains, The Dark Knight was anxious about the trio roaming the streets of Gotham and Metropolis. However, they all eventually proved their worth as anti-heroes who could stick to a (very loose) moral code. The Rebirth universe explored their nature as anti-heroes, and fleshed out Bizarro far more than most other comic books had attempted in the past. The series treated him less as a slapstick character and more like a failed clone going through an identity crisis who tried to live up to Superman’s namesake.

The Outlaws Could Easily Be Introduced in the DCU

It’s all well and good saying that James Gunn and DC Studios should introduce any team, but it’s another thing entirely to write these characters in the cinematic world. Luckily for the DCU, much of the groundwork for these characters is already in development. Provided the fan theories are right, Ultraman will come back as Bizarro in a future DCU project.

As for Red Hood/Jason Todd, his DCU future has already been confirmed. Todd will appear alongside Dick Grayson in the animated movie Dynamic Duo. The project is written by Matthew Aldrich and directed by Arthur Mintz, and will explore the early days of the two Robins’ friendship. Interestingly, the film will blend stop-motion animation, CGI, and puppetry.

Artemis is a little trickier, but there are two projects that could introduce her to the DCU. Following Superman‘s box office success, James Gunn recently fast-tracked a Wonder Woman movie. While details about the film are unknown, it would be the perfect place to introduce the fellow Themysciran. Alternatively, Artemis could appear in the Paradise Lost HBO series, which is still in the early stages of development.

