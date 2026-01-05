Surprising DC Movie is a Streaming Hit After Finally Returning to HBO Max

While HBO Max has become the de facto streaming home of DC Comics movies, a lot of titles based on the company’s iconic characters tend to bounce around between different streaming services. At the start of the new year, HBO Max added a bunch of movies to its lineup, including a fan-favorite DC film that has only gotten better with time.
Videos by ComicBook.com
January 1st saw HBO Max bring the 2005 horror-adventure movie Constantine back to its streaming roster. The Keanu Reeves film, which marked the first live-action version of Vertigo’s John Constantine character, has been absent from HBO Max for a little while now. But absence, as they say, does make the heart grow fonder.
Upon Constantine‘s return to HBO Max, the film has immediately become one of the streamer’s most popular movie titles. Monday’s edition of the daily-updating HBO Max Top 10 Movie List shows Constantine as the number three movie on the entire service, behind only One Battle After Another (a brand new film) and Greenland (which has a sequel hitting theaters soon).
What’s New on HBO Max?
Constantine was one of many films to land on HBO Max at the start of January, and it wasn’t even the only DC movie of the bunch. Halle Berry’s live-action Catwoman also joined HBO Max on January 1st, along with animated fare like Green Lantern: Emerald Knights and Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans.
You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s January 1st additions below!
A Most Violent Year (A24)
All This and Heaven Too
Almost Christmas
April in Paris
Baby Face
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Blazing Saddles
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Catwoman (2004)
Constantine
Deception (1946)
Desire Me
Double Wedding
Ex Machina (A24)
Faithless
Fargo (1996)
Fifth Avenue Girl
Frankenstein 1970
Getaway
Glass
Going the Distance
Goodbye, My Fancy
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Mansions
HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)
High Anxiety
History of the World: Part 1
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
It All Came True
It’s Love I’m After
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
June Bride
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole
Lili
Love Crazy
Lullaby of Broadway
Margaret
Margaret: Extended Version
Mike Wallace is Here
Mogambo
Moonlight (A24)
My Favorite Wife
My Reputation
Neptune’s Daughter
Nine Lives
Panama Hattie
Possessed (1931)
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Reunion in France
Rocket Science
Royal Wedding
Sadie McKee
Spaceballs
Task Force
Taxi Driver
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
The Americanization of Emily
The Bride Came C.O.D.
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Curse of Frankenstein
The Desert Song
The Enchanted Cottage
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Narrow Margin
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Working Man
This Modern Age
To Please a Lady
Today We Live
Twilight
Vivacious Lady
While We’re Young (A24)
Wife vs. Secretary
Wild Boys of the Road
World Without End
Zabriskie Point