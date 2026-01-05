Surprising DC Movie is a Streaming Hit After Finally Returning to HBO Max

While HBO Max has become the de facto streaming home of DC Comics movies, a lot of titles based on the company’s iconic characters tend to bounce around between different streaming services. At the start of the new year, HBO Max added a bunch of movies to its lineup, including a fan-favorite DC film that has only gotten better with time.

January 1st saw HBO Max bring the 2005 horror-adventure movie Constantine back to its streaming roster. The Keanu Reeves film, which marked the first live-action version of Vertigo’s John Constantine character, has been absent from HBO Max for a little while now. But absence, as they say, does make the heart grow fonder.

Upon Constantine‘s return to HBO Max, the film has immediately become one of the streamer’s most popular movie titles. Monday’s edition of the daily-updating HBO Max Top 10 Movie List shows Constantine as the number three movie on the entire service, behind only One Battle After Another (a brand new film) and Greenland (which has a sequel hitting theaters soon).

What’s New on HBO Max?

Constantine was one of many films to land on HBO Max at the start of January, and it wasn’t even the only DC movie of the bunch. Halle Berry’s live-action Catwoman also joined HBO Max on January 1st, along with animated fare like Green Lantern: Emerald Knights and Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max’s January 1st additions below!

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point