Tenet Runtime Reportedly Revealed

Theatrical releases have basically been in a state of flux for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many wondering when high-profile blockbusters will officially return to theaters. One of the first few that is expected to enter that fray is Tenet, the latest blockbuster film from Christopher Nolan. The film has had multiple release dates thus far, with some experts indicating that even its August release date might not end up being possible due to the virus' spread. Nevertheless, details are beginning to trickle out about the film -- including its reported runtime. An official listing on the Korea Media Rating Board suggests that Tenet will have a runtime of 149 minutes and 59 seconds, or 2 hours and 30 minutes.

This runtime is interesting juxtaposed with the runtimes of other Nolan movies, as it comes in slightly above Batman Begins (2 hours, 20 minutes) and Inception (2 hours, 28 minutes), and just three minutes shy of The Dark Knight (2 hours, 32 minutes). Nolan's longest theatrical release still remains Interstellar (2 hours, 49 minutes).

Tenet will follow an unnamed character named "The Protagonist" (John David Washington), who will journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. The film's cast will also include Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, and Kenneth Branagh.

"You really think it’s going to be a particular type of genre," Pattinson said of the film in a recent interview. "Then it expands into something else and you’re like, 'Oh, okay, this is kind of where we’re at.' Then it just completely morphs into an entirely different genre, which is very, very unexpected. My first impression was it seems like the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen. It’s putting another plate spinning and another and another and another to the point where it gets really impressive and then it just sort of gets frightening. It becomes a magic trick, this feat of engineering, the script."

"When I first read it, I was just kind of amazed by the ingenuity of the writing," Pattinson explained. "Then, just to think, like, how the f--- are they going to make this into an actual movie? Just the basic premise of certain scenes are so complicated to even understand in your mind, the idea of actually shooting them seemed totally impossible. Luckily, I didn’t have to plan it at all. I just had to turn up."

Tenet is currently scheduled to be released on August 12th.

