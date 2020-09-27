Tenet Star John David Washington Would Love to Join Fantastic Four Movie as Reed Richards

✖

When it comes to things that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe want the most, a Fantastic Four movie is pretty high on the list. Even before the Disney/Fox merger was complete, fans were clamoring for the iconic Marvel team to be incorporated into the MCU and while there've been no official announcements about where in Marvel's future lineup a Fantastic Four movie may fall, when the time comes to cast the team, Tenet star John David Washington says he'd love to join the team as Reed Richards.

In a recent interview with Nerd Reactor, Washington was asked about taking on superhero roles, something that Washington -- who can currently be seen as "The Protagonist" in Christopher Nolan's Tenet -- said he is open to the idea.

"There's so many," Washington said. "I think it depends on who's asking, what director wants to do it with me. We'll see, I want to stay open. I don't want to box myself in."

But when asked specifically if he'd be interested in playing Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards if Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was asking, Washington said he'd be ready to sign.

"Wow, I'd say, 'Well, thank you for having me, thank you for taking this meeting where do I sign?"

As we previously noted, there's not been anything official about the status of the Fantastic Four within the Marvel Cinematic Universe though it seems like the groundwork is being laid for their arrival. Earlier this month it was reported that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors is joining the upcoming Ant-Man 3 with Deadline reporting that Majors will play the popular Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror. Kang the Conquerer is a longtime rival of the Fantastic Four and has been connected to Marvel's First Family for decades. It makes for an excellent opportunity to set up for the Fantastic Four.

For now, though, Washington was clear he wasn't ruling out other potential superheroes he could play, either, noting that it really does depend on who he's asked to play.

"Maybe there's characters that haven't been mentioned yet, or maybe even developed, that haven't been introduced in any of the films yet," Washington said. "I'd like to see what they come up with, if I ever got asked."

Tenet is in theaters now.

Would you like to see John David Washington as Reed Richards? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.