The Bad Guys 2 Star Weighs in on Their Hilarious Connection to Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Bad Guys 2 will reunite Dreamworks Animation’s delightful crew of ex-thieves as they attempt to push aside their villainous ways, and they could probably learn a thing or two from another group of heroes hitting the big screen. That group of heroes is Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four, who will be making their MCU debut in Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the two films actually share a link in Natasha Lyonne, who is featured in both. That’s actually not even where the links end either, and ComicBook’s Chris Killian got Lyonne’s reaction to that unforeseen and comedic connection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In The Bad Guys 2, there’s a new crew causing trouble for our favorite group, and they are known as The Bad Girls. The group consists of Kitty Kat (Danielle Brooks), Pigtail (Maria Bakalova), and Doom, who is voiced by Lyonne, so Killian asked if she knew she was playing a character named Doom before joining the Fantastic Four. Lyonne was actually shocked, saying, “Hadn’t occurred to me until this moment”, and then added, “Life is a series of coincidences coming at me, and I just do my best.”

Play video

We know more about Lyonne’s role as Doom in The Bad Guys 2 than we do about her role in Fantastic Four: First Steps, though we do know that her character is named Rachel Rozman. Rozman is a brand-new character for the MCU, and rumors indicated that she is a teacher who ends up befriending Ben Grimm (aka The Thing). That detail led some to believe that she was actually really Alicia Masters, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Early reactions have praised several aspects of Fantastic Four: First Steps, primarily regarding the visual effects and the family dynamic between Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny. There are also positive things said about Galactus, and others are also highlighting how welcome it is for the film to stand on its own without the heavy interconnectivity of other MCU films.

As for the negatives, there have been criticisms of the overall plot, and while characters like Sue and Ben have been singled out as highlights, there have also been critiques of each character’s overall lack of development. As more footage has been released, we’ve finally had a chance to see Reed’s powers in action, as well as more of Galactus and The Thing. The good news is that Fantastic Four: First Steps should set the table well for The Bad Guys 2, and you can check out the official description below.

“In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.”

The returning voice cast is joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses as The Bad Girls: Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Emmy nominee and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

The Bad Guys 2 hits theaters on August 1st.

Are you excited for The Bad Guys 2? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things movies and Marvel with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!