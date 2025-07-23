Fantastic Four’s Cast Brings 12 New Marvel Characters To The MCU

With the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we’re all out of 2025 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. And it’s going to be a long wait until the next MCU movie, which is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026. Fortunately, while we all wait, there will be the Disney+ series Eyes of Wakanda (debuting August 27, 2025), Marvel Zombies (debuting October 3, 2025), Wonder Man (debuting in December 2025), and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (debuting in March 2026). Some of those shows will be introducing new characters to the MCU fold, not unlike Thunderbolts* and Ironheart, and First Steps is no different.

From the core four characters to the film’s villains, what follows is every confirmed character who will end up being just one more familiar face within the MCU’s ever-expanding roster. They really knocked casting out of the park for this film, so they’ll be familiar faces fans will hope stick around for a long, long time.

1) Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal)

The elastic Mister Fantastic was previously brought to life in Tim Story’s two films by Ioan Gruffudd and in Josh Trank’s by Miles Teller, and now the task is handled by Eddington and The Last of Us‘ Pedro Pascal. It was only a matter of time until the extremely popular and lovable Pascal joined the MCU, and it’s fitting he’s nabbed one of Marvel’s most iconic roles. Mister Fantastic is the leader of the Fantastic Four, a scientist who often finds himself stretched thin (no pun intended) between the obligations of family life and a crushing desire to save the world with his big brain. This film’s take on the character gives him two mountains to climb. One is the potential extinction of humanity, and the other is a baby on the way.

2) Sue Storm / Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby)

Vanessa Kirby’s work as Sue Storm AKA Invisible Woman (the role previously filled by Jessica Alba in Story’s movies and Kata Mara in Trank’s) is being widely heralded as one of First Steps‘ top elements. In the film, she’s the head of a foundation that has actually achieved global demilitarization, is a new mother, and can generate force fields and turn her entire body invisible. She’s a jack of all trades, and assuredly an integral part of the MCU going forward.

3) Ben Grimm / The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

The Thing is a tough character to get right. And, while Michael Chiklis’ take on the character was the best part of Tim Story’s two movies, First Steps has finally given the comics’ fans what they’ve always wanted: a physically accurate take on the character. Ebon Moss-Bachrach of The Bear fame is playing the character this time, and for at least a scene we see Moss-Bachrach sans CGI. We also get to see the Thing with a rocky beard, which is certainly a first.

4) Johnny Storm / Human Torch (Joseph Quinn)

Stranger Things and A Quiet Place: Day One‘s Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm AKA Human Torch, many Fantastic Four fans favorite of the quartet. It’s a role played by two other top-tier MCU vets, Black Panther‘s Michael B. Jordan and Captain America himself, Chris Evans (who, of course, reprised the part for an ill-fated cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine). The newest version of Storm is still a loving brother to Sue, but he’s no longer the full-on womanizer as seen in Tim Story’s two movies (and much of the comic lore). He’s still a source of humor for the narrative, and just as he did in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer‘s best scene, he gives chase to the Silver Surfer. Speaking of the Silver Surfer….

5) Shalla-Bal / Silver Surfer (Julia Garner)

Silver Surfer is a fan-favorite character for good reason. With a literally beautiful design and a compelling level of internal conflict, both iterations make for an intriguing character. Ozark and Wolf Man‘s Julia Garner is stepping into the shoes filled by Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the character’s core purpose isn’t too different from what was seen in that film. In the trailer, we see Garner’s Shalla-Bal announce the imminent arrival of Galactus, just as Norrin Radd did in Rise of the Silver Surfer. The film’s version of Silver Surfer is based off the Shalla-Bal seen in Earth X, a line which also saw Norman Osborn become president and Namor kill Johnny Storm.

6) Harvey Elder / Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser)

We have not seen Paul Walter Hauser in any of The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ marketing materials. For a while, we didn’t even know he was playing (and, according to Hauser, neither did he). But he’s confirmed to play Mole Man, the Fantastic Four’s first ever villain. Furthermore, he’s reported to have one sequence, towards the beginning of the film. Hauser previously worked with director Shakman on an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

7) Galactus (Ralph Ineson)

Galactus is one of Marvel’s most iconic villains, and a character which required an actor with great charisma. In other words, The Witch and Game of Thrones‘ Ralph Ineson was a phenomenal choice. Director Shakman has called the character a “humongous, 14-billion-year-old, planet-devouring cosmic vampire,” and he is brought to life in startling comics-accurate detail. Furthermore, as the credits sequence of Thunderbolts* revealed, the Fantastic Four head to Earth-616, which is not the Earth of First Steps (Earth-828). So, it seems at least, Galactus is one of the few MCU villains who actually accomplishes their mission.

8) H.E.R.B.I.E. (Matthew Wood)

H.E.R.B.I.E., or Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics, is the mechanical assistant to the Fantastic Four, primarily Reed Richards. He’s also the provider of a few endearing comedic beats. H.E.R.B.I.E. is voiced by Matt Wood, who voiced General Grievous in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (as well as other Star Wars projects).

9) Franklin Richards (Ada Scott)

As was revealed in First Steps‘ marketing, Sue Storm and Reed Richards have a baby on the way. That baby is Franklin Richard, who in the comics is eventually known as Powerhouse, Psi-Lord, and Ego-Spawn, amongst other aliases. Like his parents, he has gifts, including but not limited to energy manipulation, energy projection, and teleportation. In this film, though, he’s just a baby, so we’ll have to wait before we can really see all he can do.

10) Ted Gilbert (Mark Gatiss)

English actor and comedian Mark Gatiss’ has been the face that has opened most of First Steps‘ marketing materials. He plays Ted Gilbert, host of The Ted Gilbert Show, on which the Fantastic Four appear to a roar of applause. Prior to First Steps, Gatiss was known for playing Mycroft Holmes in Sherlock and Tycho Nestoris in Game of Thrones. He also had roles in Christopher Robin, The Favourite, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

11) Lynne Nichols (Sarah Niles)

In the comics, the Future Foundation is a philanthropic organization created by Mister Fantastic with the ultimate goal of improving the future of humanity. In First Steps, Sue Storm is the head of it, and Sarah Niles is playing its chief of staff, Lynne Nichols. Sarah Niles has played roles in Ted Lasso, Riches, and Amazon’s underrated Summer 2025 movie Heads of State.

12) Victor von Doom / Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.)

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is widely expected to debut in First Steps. He is, after all, the quartet’s primary villain. But if anything, it’s quite likely to be in a post-credits scene. That said, it’s more than fair to expect him to cameo in Shakman’s movie. The MCU certainly introduced Thanos before his true debut in Avengers: Infinity War, and it would be logical to do so with the overarching franchise’s next big bad. Avengers: Doomsday is Phase 6’s third film, debuting on December 18, 2026, and it’s far more likely that he’ll pop up in First Steps than in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Cast Members with Mystery Roles (& One Who Was Cut)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) and the cast members of Roger Corman’s 1994 unreleased film, Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, and Michael Bailey Smith, have all been confirmed to appear in the film. However, who they’ll be playing will remain a mystery until it’s on the big screen. Lyonne previously voiced Byrdie the Duck in What If…?

However, there’s one cast member who was initially slated to appear but has since been removed from the film. That would be the legendary John Malkovich, who was to play Ivan Kragoff AKA Red Ghost. The reason for his removal has yet to be disclosed.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is premiering in theaters and IMAX.