The Batman Part II Finally Set To Start Production (& Sooner Than You Think)

The Batman Part II has taken another exciting step forward. It’s now been revealed when the highly anticipated sequel will begin filming. According to Production List, The Batman Part II is now “officially” in pre-production. Director Matt Reeves will start rolling cameras on January 1, 2026 in the United Kingdom. This positive update comes on the heels of Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin finally completing work on their long-awaited script, which had been the cause for the film’s numerous delays. Currently, The Batman Part II is scheduled to hit theaters in October 2027, more than five years after its predecessor.

This bit of news is a slight change compared to what star Robert Pattinson had previously said about the movie’s production timeline. Back in February, the actor remarked that filming for The Batman Part II would begin “at the end of the year.” Since he made those comments, Pattinson took on the villainous role of Scytale in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, but that commitment won’t have much of an impact on The Batman Part II. Instead of late 2025, shooting begins in early 2026.

After Reeves and Tomlin finished their script in late June, The Batman Part II has gained considerable momentum. It’s been reported that casting for the sequel will take place in the fall. In addition to Pattinson, it’s expected the likes of Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell will reprise their roles from 2022’s The Batman. It’s unknown which villains will get the spotlight, though DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently debunked a rumor that Hush would appear.

The Batman Part II is the next installment in the Batman Epic Crime Saga franchise, which is set in a continuity separate from the DC Universe. Though Gunn has admitted Batman is a problem he needs to figure out for the DCU, he considers The Batman Part II to be a “really important” project for DC Studios. In the past, Gunn has talked about wanting to pursue Elseworlds projects, emulating the comics’ ability to tell new stories set outside the main canon. The Brave and the Bold, a Batman movie for the DCU, is also currently in development.

Fans had grown frustrated with the prolonged development of The Batman Part II, so they will surely be relieved to hear production will begin at New Year’s. Both The Batman and its TV spinoff The Penguin were widely acclaimed, creating a sense of excitement for what comes next in Reeves’ take on Gotham City. The Batman Part II delays were becoming so frequent that some had grown concerned the film was cancelled — despite Gunn’s confirmation of the contrary. With Reeves and crew now making their way through pre-production work, it should be smooth sailing for The Batman Part II from here, meaning, barring anything unforeseen, it will meet its October 2027 release date.

While not part of the DCU, The Batman Part II moving forward is also great news for the burgeoning franchise. Gunn has said his preference would be to keep The Batman 2 and The Brave and the Bold apart from each other on the release calendar. He doesn’t want both films to debut in the same calendar year, so this will open the door for The Brave and the Bold to hit theaters by 2028 at the earliest (assuming everything goes well with that script). It remains to be seen how DC Studios pulls off its Elseworlds concept on the big screen, but the return of Pattinson’s Batman is a very exciting development.